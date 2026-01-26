Italian design precision redefines accessible luxury for Indian homes

Ravoh stands as the Indian answer to Italian precision. Conceived in collaboration with celebrated Italian designer Maurizio Manzoni, founder of StudioMEMO, the collection reimagines everyday furnishings as expressions of accessible luxury. Its latest collection, D’More, marks a shift away from ornament for ornament’s sake and from luxury trapped in gilded excess. The D’More collection is also an expression of Ravoh’s larger philosophy. The brand brings together two generations: Ravish Vohra’s decades of mastery in bespoke furniture manufacturing, and his children, Somya and Tejas Vohra’s modern sensibilities.

An Italian design lens rooted in precision and proportion

Somya tells us that D’More was inspired by the idea that true luxury doesn’t need to announce itself. “We wanted to move away from excess and focus instead on what really matters—proportion, materiality, comfort, and how a piece fits into everyday life. The collection reflects our belief that luxury is felt more than it is seen. Every detail is considered, but nothing is overstated. It’s about creating furniture that feels calm, balanced, and intuitive to live with—pieces that quietly elevate a space without overpowering it.”