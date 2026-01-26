Italian design precision redefines accessible luxury for Indian homes
Ravoh stands as the Indian answer to Italian precision. Conceived in collaboration with celebrated Italian designer Maurizio Manzoni, founder of StudioMEMO, the collection reimagines everyday furnishings as expressions of accessible luxury. Its latest collection, D’More, marks a shift away from ornament for ornament’s sake and from luxury trapped in gilded excess. The D’More collection is also an expression of Ravoh’s larger philosophy. The brand brings together two generations: Ravish Vohra’s decades of mastery in bespoke furniture manufacturing, and his children, Somya and Tejas Vohra’s modern sensibilities.
An Italian design lens rooted in precision and proportion
Somya tells us that D’More was inspired by the idea that true luxury doesn’t need to announce itself. “We wanted to move away from excess and focus instead on what really matters—proportion, materiality, comfort, and how a piece fits into everyday life. The collection reflects our belief that luxury is felt more than it is seen. Every detail is considered, but nothing is overstated. It’s about creating furniture that feels calm, balanced, and intuitive to live with—pieces that quietly elevate a space without overpowering it.”
Working with Maurizio Manzoni brought a strong sense of clarity and precision to the collection. His approach to design is deeply rooted in restraint and proportion, which aligned naturally with Ravoh’s philosophy. “The collaboration helped refine each piece, paring it down to its essentials while ensuring it remained warm and livable. Maurizio’s Italian design sensibility, combined with our expertise in Indian craftsmanship, allowed the collection to strike a balance between an international design language and the way Indian homes are actually lived in,” says Somya.
The D’More collection includes a thoughtfully curated range of modular and fixed sofas, dining tables, chairs, coffee tables, cabinets, beds, and accessories. Key pieces such as the Wilde Bar Cabinet, Picasso Dining Table, Pollock Sofa, Boccioni Arm Chair, and Kandinsky Coffee Table capture the spirit of the collection—refined, tactile, and designed for everyday comfort.
From soft cashmere and fine Italian leathers to matte stone and custom metal finishes, every material was chosen for how it feels, wears, and lives over time. “The idea was simple—furniture should look refined, but more importantly, it should feel comfortable, familiar, and effortless to live with,” adds Somya.
Price on request. Available online.
