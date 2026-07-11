Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce step out for first time as newlyweds at JuJu Smith-Schuster’s wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made their first public appearance as a married couple on July 10, just one week after their own star-studded nuptials at Madison Square Garden, attending the Southern California wedding of Travis’ former Kansas City Chiefs teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster and his now-wife, fitness coach Laura Kruk at Ritz-Carlton in Laguna Niguel. JuJu Smith-Schuster and Laura Kruk were among the guests at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s own MSG wedding on July 3.

Taylor and Travis proved wedding season isn’t over just yet

Taylor turned heads in a strapless pink and red floral brocade gown from Markarian, finishing the look with sunglasses and her signature red lip and Travis looked dapper in a sharp charcoal suit. Photos show the newlyweds arriving hand in hand, with Swift later spotted sipping champagne and mingling with fellow guests.