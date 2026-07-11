Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce step out for first time as newlyweds at JuJu Smith-Schuster’s wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made their first public appearance as a married couple on July 10, just one week after their own star-studded nuptials at Madison Square Garden, attending the Southern California wedding of Travis’ former Kansas City Chiefs teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster and his now-wife, fitness coach Laura Kruk at Ritz-Carlton in Laguna Niguel. JuJu Smith-Schuster and Laura Kruk were among the guests at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s own MSG wedding on July 3.
Taylor turned heads in a strapless pink and red floral brocade gown from Markarian, finishing the look with sunglasses and her signature red lip and Travis looked dapper in a sharp charcoal suit. Photos show the newlyweds arriving hand in hand, with Swift later spotted sipping champagne and mingling with fellow guests.
The guest list included Patrick and Brittany Mahomes reportedly among those celebrating alongside Isiah Pacheco, Kendrick Bourne, George Karlaftis and Tyquan Thornton. JuJu, who won Super Bowl LVII with the Chiefs before joining the New York Giants, has remained close with Travis — who himself signed with the Giants earlier this year.
The outing comes on the heels of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s own headline-making wedding, a black-tie affair that transformed MSG into what guests described as a garden inside the Garden. Comedian and longtime friend Adam Sandler officiated, while Austin Swift served as his sister’s Man of Honour and Jason Kelce stood in as best man.
It appears that the newlyweds decided their party wasn't quite ended rather than immediately embarking on a honeymoon. According to sources, the couple has not yet disclosed their honeymoon plans, and insiders speculate that they may not be in a rush to do so when the time comes. For now, it looks like the wedding season is far from over for Taylor and Travis — even if this time, they were just there to dance.
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