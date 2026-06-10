How Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are transforming a legendary celebrity wedding venue

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have set a new trend for the modern generation by arranging their wedding over the course of three consecutive days at Madison Square Garden in New York. Sources from the industry disclose that the couple has chosen the celebrity wedding venue that has the reputation of holding many high-profile weddings and an impregnable structure as opposed to having a private estate. The world-renowned arena ensures that both Taylor and Travis receive complete protection against the use of the long-range camera lenses.

Inside the multi-million dollar preparations for the most anticipated nuptials of the decade

While most weddings involve paid partnerships with the venue for the event, Taylor and Travis have decided to go against the trend. The stockholders mandate that the company earn money from the rent of the property in the market rate, which will mean that the rent for three days is going to cross million dollars. The days allocated include two days for installation and disassembly, ensuring that the arena receives a makeover into a luxurious wedding ceremony.