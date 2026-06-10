Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have set a new trend for the modern generation by arranging their wedding over the course of three consecutive days at Madison Square Garden in New York. Sources from the industry disclose that the couple has chosen the celebrity wedding venue that has the reputation of holding many high-profile weddings and an impregnable structure as opposed to having a private estate. The world-renowned arena ensures that both Taylor and Travis receive complete protection against the use of the long-range camera lenses.
While most weddings involve paid partnerships with the venue for the event, Taylor and Travis have decided to go against the trend. The stockholders mandate that the company earn money from the rent of the property in the market rate, which will mean that the rent for three days is going to cross million dollars. The days allocated include two days for installation and disassembly, ensuring that the arena receives a makeover into a luxurious wedding ceremony.
In order to maintain complete secrecy regarding the coordinates, the entire process of sending out invitations was bypassed in favour of a totally virtual solution. The couple managed the long list of more than one thousand guests using only telephone calls and private text messages between the bride and each invited individual.
The enormous size of the arena is expected to offer sufficient place for all of Taylor and Travis’ acquaintances, who are international celebrities, to fit. At the same time, it can be argued that the gigantic size of the area will attract even more attention and scrutiny. People have already noted that if one person will be notably absent from the venue, such as the couple’s close friend Blake Lively, then this fact would be very noticeable due to the large number of seats available. Even so, planning and arranging traffic control along the streets are currently being coordinated by local law enforcement authorities, alongside with municipal officials.