Did every guest get a Cartier watch? Here’s what happened at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding reception

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce finally tied the knot on July 3 and hosted a high-stakes carnival-themed reception. The couple married in front of about 1,000 guests at Madison Square Garden in New York City, and by the end of the night, more than a few of them left with Cartier watches on their wrists.
Taylor and Travis reportedly asked guests to skip traditional wedding gifts. In a twist that’s since taken over social media, the couple turned their own reception into the one handing out the presents.
Rather than a sit-down dinner and dance floor alone, the celebration doubled as a full-blown game night. Guests worked their way around the venue playing skee-ball, mini golf, and a football ring toss, earning raffle tickets with each round. Those tickets went into a drawing for a haul of high-end prizes, including Cartier watches, designer handbags, and the night's showstopper: a restored 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS, complete with a ‘JUST&T MRD’ license plate — a nod to the vintage convertible the couple was famously photographed leaving Arrowhead Stadium in after their first public outing together back in 2023.
It's worth noting exactly how the watches changed hands: multiple media outlets describe the giveaway as raffle-based, meaning tickets earned through games entered guests into a drawing for the prizes rather than guaranteeing a watch to every single attendee. Some later write-ups have suggested every guest walked away with one, but that detail doesn’t appear to trace back to an on-the-record source.
A very A-list crowd attended the party. Tom Brady, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lopez, Steven Spielberg, Jessica Alba, Hugh Grant, Chris Rock, Michael Strahan, Stephen A. Smith, Laura Dern, and Ethan Hawke are just a few of the names that have surfaced from the guest list. The ceremony was reportedly officiated by comedian Adam Sandler, and the pair skipped the conventional bridal celebration. Taylor’s brother Austin served as her Man of Honour, and Travis’ brother Jason Kelce stood in as best man.
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