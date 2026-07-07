Did every guest get a Cartier watch? Here’s what happened at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding reception

Rather than a sit-down dinner and dance floor alone, the celebration doubled as a full-blown game night. Guests worked their way around the venue playing skee-ball, mini golf, and a football ring toss, earning raffle tickets with each round. Those tickets went into a drawing for a haul of high-end prizes, including Cartier watches, designer handbags, and the night's showstopper: a restored 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS, complete with a ‘JUST&T MRD’ license plate — a nod to the vintage convertible the couple was famously photographed leaving Arrowhead Stadium in after their first public outing together back in 2023.

It's worth noting exactly how the watches changed hands: multiple media outlets describe the giveaway as raffle-based, meaning tickets earned through games entered guests into a drawing for the prizes rather than guaranteeing a watch to every single attendee. Some later write-ups have suggested every guest walked away with one, but that detail doesn’t appear to trace back to an on-the-record source.