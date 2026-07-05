Gigi Hadid's look at Taylor Swift's wedding is the ultimate wedding guest style guide

Wedding season is officially in full swing, and this week's Madison Square Garden nuptials between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce gave us no shortage of style inspiration. While Gigi Hadid attended as a guest rather than a bridesmaid, her glam squad's approach to her look offers a masterclass any wedding-party member can borrow from and proof that you can be memorable without upstaging the bride.
Here's what to keep in mind if you're suiting up for someone else's big day this year.
Do dress for the dress code — add one signature touch. Whether it's black-tie, garden-party, or beach casual, nail the brief first. Your 'wow' moment should come from one elevated detail like a statement earring, a bold lip, an unexpected hair texture, not five competing ideas at once.
Do coordinate with your hair and makeup team early. Gigi's stylist, Dimitris Giannetos, described building her whole look around the mood of her gown — soft, sweet, and romantic to match a pink dress — rather than picking hair and makeup separately from the outfit. That kind of planning is what makes a look feel intentional instead of thrown together.
Do think ‘timeless’ over ‘trendy’. Giannetos said he wanted Gigi's waves to feel vintage, with an extreme side part, almost like a film noir leading lady. The instinct of reaching for something classic rather than chasing a fleeting trend tends to age far better in photos.
Do keep proportions in mind. Volume at the root or the ends can visually balance a gown's silhouette. It's a small technical detail, but it's the difference between hair that 'goes with' the dress and hair that fights it.
Don't wear white, ivory, or anything that could be photographed as bridal, even if it's not technically in the rulebook.
Don't over-accessorise. If your hair has a big, sculptural moment, let your jewellery and makeup rest. Competing focal points read as cluttered, not chic.
Don't ignore the venue and season. A sleek, structured updo might wilt at an outdoor summer wedding; soft, bouncy waves might read too casual for a black-tie ballroom.
Don't forget you're supporting cast. The goal is to look polished and photograph beautifully and not to pull focus from the couple.
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