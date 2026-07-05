Gigi Hadid's look at Taylor Swift's wedding is the ultimate wedding guest style guide

Wedding season is officially in full swing, and this week's Madison Square Garden nuptials between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce gave us no shortage of style inspiration. While Gigi Hadid attended as a guest rather than a bridesmaid, her glam squad's approach to her look offers a masterclass any wedding-party member can borrow from and proof that you can be memorable without upstaging the bride.

What Gigi Hadid got right at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding

Here's what to keep in mind if you're suiting up for someone else's big day this year.

The Dos