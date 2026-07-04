Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce marry in star-studded New York ceremony

The bridal party kept things strictly in the family. Eschewing a traditional line-up of numerous bridesmaids or groomsmen, Taylor chose her brother, Austin Swift, to serve as her man of honour. Meanwhile, Travis stood beside his brother, retired NFL star Jason Kelce, who took on the role of best man.

Both the bride and groom looked spectacular in custom Christian Dior couture designed specifically for the occasion by Jonathan Anderson. Taylor completed her breathtaking bridal look with Cartier jewellery and custom Christian Louboutin shoes, while Travis matched his new wife in an equally sharp Dior ensemble.