Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce marry in star-studded New York ceremony

It’s official: the world’s biggest pop star and the NFL’s most celebrated tight end have tied the knot. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce married on Friday evening in an extraordinary, star-packed ceremony held inside New York City’s iconic Madison Square Garden.
The couple, who first met in 2023, exchanged vows in a heavily secured event that fans are already calling America’s royal wedding. In a delightful twist that quickly set social media alight, Hollywood actor Adam Sandler served as the wedding officiant, bringing a touch of comedic royalty to the altar.
The bridal party kept things strictly in the family. Eschewing a traditional line-up of numerous bridesmaids or groomsmen, Taylor chose her brother, Austin Swift, to serve as her man of honour. Meanwhile, Travis stood beside his brother, retired NFL star Jason Kelce, who took on the role of best man.
Both the bride and groom looked spectacular in custom Christian Dior couture designed specifically for the occasion by Jonathan Anderson. Taylor completed her breathtaking bridal look with Cartier jewellery and custom Christian Louboutin shoes, while Travis matched his new wife in an equally sharp Dior ensemble.
The historic venue, usually reserved for massive concerts and basketball games, was transformed into a private sanctuary for around 1,000 guests. High-profile attendees spotted entering the arena included Ed Sheeran, Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper. To preserve the ultimate privacy of the evening, guests were subjected to a strict phone ban.
Outside the arena, hundreds of dedicated fans braved a blistering midtown Manhattan heatwave just to feel close to the magic. At approximately 7.20 pm local time, the massive screens outside the venue lit up with a celebratory ‘JUST MARRIED!’ graphic, confirming the union to the cheering crowds below.