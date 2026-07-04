Celebs

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce marry in star-studded New York ceremony

The pop superstar and NFL icon tie the knot at Madison Square Garden with a star-studded guest list and a very famous officiant
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce marry in star-studded New York ceremony
Engagement photos of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
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It’s official: the world’s biggest pop star and the NFL’s most celebrated tight end have tied the knot. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce married on Friday evening in an extraordinary, star-packed ceremony held inside New York City’s iconic Madison Square Garden.

Taylor married Travis: Inside the wedding of the century

The couple, who first met in 2023, exchanged vows in a heavily secured event that fans are already calling America’s royal wedding. In a delightful twist that quickly set social media alight, Hollywood actor Adam Sandler served as the wedding officiant, bringing a touch of comedic royalty to the altar.

The bridal party kept things strictly in the family. Eschewing a traditional line-up of numerous bridesmaids or groomsmen, Taylor chose her brother, Austin Swift, to serve as her man of honour. Meanwhile, Travis stood beside his brother, retired NFL star Jason Kelce, who took on the role of best man.

Both the bride and groom looked spectacular in custom Christian Dior couture designed specifically for the occasion by Jonathan Anderson. Taylor completed her breathtaking bridal look with Cartier jewellery and custom Christian Louboutin shoes, while Travis matched his new wife in an equally sharp Dior ensemble.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce get married in New York
A billboard outside MSG announcing the news

The historic venue, usually reserved for massive concerts and basketball games, was transformed into a private sanctuary for around 1,000 guests. High-profile attendees spotted entering the arena included Ed Sheeran, Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper. To preserve the ultimate privacy of the evening, guests were subjected to a strict phone ban.

Outside the arena, hundreds of dedicated fans braved a blistering midtown Manhattan heatwave just to feel close to the magic. At approximately 7.20 pm local time, the massive screens outside the venue lit up with a celebratory ‘JUST MARRIED!’ graphic, confirming the union to the cheering crowds below.

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce marry in star-studded New York ceremony
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Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce