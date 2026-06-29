Will Stevie Nicks perform at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding? Here's what reports say

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's upcoming nuptials are shaping up to be the most star-studded event in pop culture history and the rumored performer lineup is only making it more surreal. According to multiple sources, Stevie Nicks, 78, is expected not only to attend but to take the stage at the couple’s reported ‘Wedding-Palooza’ celebration at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 3rd. The Fleetwood Mac icon and Taylor have enjoyed a deep, well-documented friendship over the years.
Country icon Tim McGraw is also reportedly on the setlist. Taylor’s very first Billboard hit, released when she was just 16, was titled “Tim McGraw”, and the two have shared the stage on multiple occasions since. And if that wasn't enough, sources tell that Sir Paul McCartney's name has even been floated as a potential surprise guest. McCartney and Taylor had performed together at the SNL 40th Anniversary celebration in 2015.
Of course, no Taylor Swift event would be complete without a trail of Easter eggs, and eagle-eyed fans think they spotted one hiding in plain sight. During Game 4 of the NBA Finals on June 10th, Swift was photographed courtside at MSG wearing a vintage-inspired t-shirt that read ‘Stevie Knicks’. Fans immediately flagged it; it now looks like a deliberate wink at what’s to come. Taylor was also recently spotted at the New York leg of the Eras Tour during Stevie Nicks’s surprise guest appearance — wearing the same shirt and her iconic Eras Tour light-up bracelet.
It was reported that Taylor and Travis have reserved Madison Square Garden ahead of the July 4th holiday weekend. A spokesperson for New York City Hall confirmed that a permit has been filed through the City Street Activity Office to close streets surrounding MSG during that period.
The celebration is expected to be an intimate gathering of roughly 100 guests on July 2nd, followed by a full-scale, 1,000-person reception-style event the following evening. Reports suggest the couple may have already exchanged private vows elsewhere before arriving at MSG for the larger celebration. Representatives for Taylor, Travis, Stevie, Tim, and Paul have not officially commented.
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