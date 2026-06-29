Will Stevie Nicks perform at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding? Here's what reports say

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's upcoming nuptials are shaping up to be the most star-studded event in pop culture history and the rumored performer lineup is only making it more surreal. According to multiple sources, Stevie Nicks, 78, is expected not only to attend but to take the stage at the couple’s reported ‘Wedding-Palooza’ celebration at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 3rd. The Fleetwood Mac icon and Taylor have enjoyed a deep, well-documented friendship over the years.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding at Madison Square Garden: Everything we know about the rumoured performer list

Country icon Tim McGraw is also reportedly on the setlist. Taylor’s very first Billboard hit, released when she was just 16, was titled “Tim McGraw”, and the two have shared the stage on multiple occasions since. And if that wasn't enough, sources tell that Sir Paul McCartney's name has even been floated as a potential surprise guest. McCartney and Taylor had performed together at the SNL 40th Anniversary celebration in 2015.