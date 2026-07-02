Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding venue has a surprising Indian connection

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have reportedly scheduled their wedding for July 3. Reports suggest that the couple is planning to celebrate with an intimate gathering of about 100 guests at the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden over the weekend.
Although neither Taylor Swift nor Travis Kelce has publicly confirmed the reports, the venue has attracted renewed attention. Over nearly six decades, it has established itself as one of New York City's premier entertainment spaces, hosting world-famous musicians, major sporting events and landmark cultural occasions.
The theatre first opened in 1968 as part of the Madison Square Garden complex. It was originally named the Felt Forum after Irving Mitchell Felt, who served as president of Madison Square Garden at the time.
The venue has undergone several name changes over the years. In the early 1990s, it became the Paramount Theater before later being rebranded as The Theater at Madison Square Garden.
A sponsorship agreement with Washington Mutual led to its renaming as the WaMu Theater in 2007. However, the title was dropped after the bank's collapse. In 2018, streaming platform Hulu acquired the naming rights, giving it the name Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.
Earlier this year, the theatre adopted its current name after Indian IT company Infosys signed a naming rights partnership with Madison Square Garden Entertainment.
The venue reportedly has a seating capacity of roughly 5,600, making it an ideal setting for concerts, stand-up comedy, award shows and exclusive live events. New York City Theatre also lists it among the world's highest-grossing venues in its size category.
Stars who have already performed
The theatre has welcomed some of the biggest names in entertainment over the years, including Elton John, Diana Ross, Bob Dylan, James Taylor, John Legend, Mary J. Blige, Chris Rock and Jerry Seinfeld.
It has also hosted several high-profile sporting events. The venue served as the home of the NBA Draft for nearly a decade before later hosting the NFL Draft. It has also staged professional boxing events, the World Series of Darts and other major sporting competitions.
Beyond music and sports, the theatre has featured prominently in television, serving as the venue for Wheel of Fortune recordings, American Idol auditions and the Daytime Emmy Awards.
Taylor Swift wedding menu and other details
Reports claim guests are expected to begin arriving at 3:30 pm on Friday, when the venue's doors officially open for the reported wedding celebrations.
The evening is set to begin with a cocktail hour at 4 pm on the sixth-floor concourse, followed by the wedding ceremony at 5:30 pm, which is expected to take place on the arena floor.
The reception is scheduled to start at 6:30 pm, with more than 1,000 guests reportedly expected to attend. The festivities are said to continue until 2 am.
Meanwhile, preparations at the venue appear to be in full swing. Recent photos which were published on local news platforms show food supplies being delivered on Wednesday morning, including boxes of lobsters, onion rings, packaged chicken, gourmet burgers, and a range of dairy products such as whole milk and heavy cream.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating since 2023. In July 2023, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end revealed on his New Heights podcast that he had attended Swift's Eras Tour concert at Arrowhead Stadium and unsuccessfully tried to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number. His story quickly went viral, and the pair later connected privately.
They made headlines in September 2023 when Swift attended her first Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears, cheering Kelce on from a suite alongside his mother, Donna Kelce.
Over the following months, the couple supported each other's careers, with Kelce attending multiple Eras Tour shows across Argentina, Australia and Europe, while Swift was regularly seen at Chiefs games, including Super Bowl LVIII, where Kansas City defeated the San Francisco 49ers and the pair celebrated on the field.
After nearly two years together, Swift and Kelce announced their engagement on August 26, 2025, sharing photos from a private proposal on Instagram. The engagement ring, reportedly co-designed by Kelce, features an old mine-cut diamond set in yellow gold.
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