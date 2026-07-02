Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding venue has a surprising Indian connection

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have reportedly scheduled their wedding for July 3. Reports suggest that the couple is planning to celebrate with an intimate gathering of about 100 guests at the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden over the weekend.

Taylor Swift's wedding week: Rehearsal dinner, venue, menu revealed

Although neither Taylor Swift nor Travis Kelce has publicly confirmed the reports, the venue has attracted renewed attention. Over nearly six decades, it has established itself as one of New York City's premier entertainment spaces, hosting world-famous musicians, major sporting events and landmark cultural occasions.

The theatre first opened in 1968 as part of the Madison Square Garden complex. It was originally named the Felt Forum after Irving Mitchell Felt, who served as president of Madison Square Garden at the time.