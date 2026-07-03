Blake Lively leaves New York as Taylor Swift wedding celebrations begin

New York City is currently the centre of the pop culture universe as music icon Taylor Swift prepares to tie the knot with American football star Travis Kelce in a spectacular multi-day celebration at Madison Square Garden. While a glittering array of Hollywood A-listers and sports legends have descended upon Manhattan for the rehearsal dinners and upcoming nuptials, one very notable name is conspicuously missing from the festivities. Blake Lively has reportedly fled the city, sparking fresh speculation about the state of her relationship with the bride.

A fractured friendship and godmother duties

For years, Blake and Taylor were widely regarded as one of the most unbreakable pairings in the entertainment industry. From high-profile appearances at sporting events to intimate family gatherings, their bond appeared rock-solid. Most significantly, Taylor is the official godmother to Blake's daughters with husband Ryan Reynolds, cementing her place within their tight-knit family circle. However, rumours of a growing rift have circulated heavily ever since the legal and public relations fallout surrounding Blake's recent film project, which unexpectedly entangled the pop star in public speculation.