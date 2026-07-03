Blake Lively leaves New York as Taylor Swift wedding celebrations begin

New York City is currently the centre of the pop culture universe as music icon Taylor Swift prepares to tie the knot with American football star Travis Kelce in a spectacular multi-day celebration at Madison Square Garden. While a glittering array of Hollywood A-listers and sports legends have descended upon Manhattan for the rehearsal dinners and upcoming nuptials, one very notable name is conspicuously missing from the festivities. Blake Lively has reportedly fled the city, sparking fresh speculation about the state of her relationship with the bride.
For years, Blake and Taylor were widely regarded as one of the most unbreakable pairings in the entertainment industry. From high-profile appearances at sporting events to intimate family gatherings, their bond appeared rock-solid. Most significantly, Taylor is the official godmother to Blake's daughters with husband Ryan Reynolds, cementing her place within their tight-knit family circle. However, rumours of a growing rift have circulated heavily ever since the legal and public relations fallout surrounding Blake's recent film project, which unexpectedly entangled the pop star in public speculation.
Insiders suggest that the recent friction has left a mark on their dynamic. Although reports recently hinted at loose conversations and a potential olive branch extended via a wedding invitation, Blake was spotted entirely alone in the city before making a swift exit ahead of the holiday weekend ceremonies.
While Manhattan streets are lined with black SUVs carrying the likes of Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and Jack Antonoff into the secure fortress of the arena, Blake has chosen to distance herself from the media circus entirely. Whether this tactical retreat is a temporary move to escape the sweltering heat and intense paparazzi glare or a definitive sign of bad blood remains unconfirmed. For fans tracking every detail of the wedding of the century, the absence of the children's beloved godmother speaks volumes about the delicate nature of high-profile Hollywood friendships.