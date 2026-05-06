Leaked messages show Blake Lively's team reacting to backlash amid Justin Baldoni feud

Alleged messages purportedly from Blake Lively’s management team reveal employees sounding alarmed amid reactions from various firms after the actress faced public outcry following her supposed fallout with Justin Baldoni over It Ends With Us. The alleged messages that were also mentioned as part of the broader media discussion raise fears regarding possible financial harm to Blake Lively’s corporate collaborations. It includes her liquor company Betty Booze. The alleged messages were also meant to be submitted as proof in legal battles over the movie.
A message sent on September 10, 2024, seems to be a mention of a discussion with the Kroger executive about the impact of consumer perception related to Blake Lively’s reputation. The text of the message says, “I just got off the phone with the SGWS Kroger VP, and the first thing he mentioned to me was that Betty Booze was just discussed.”
“There is a negative taste in Kroger’s mouth based on the [Blake Lively] interview (press) from the movie, and they said they will be closely monitoring sales on the brand,” the email adds regarding the supermarket chain. The email goes on to state that Kroger is “expecting a negative sales impact, and they’re wondering what [Blake Lively] will be doing to course correct and make things right with her audience.”
This further states that internal employees were surveyed to see if there were internal efforts in place to turn the script around or the messaging we could put out to these customers. The company needs to “be proactive about this.”
Another email sent by the VP of Food & Beverage Princess Cruises, says, “By the way our legal ethics and compliance committee board spooked with Blake !!! I am working things out hopefully will not have an effect.”
In addition, a communication between Brightline and an individual, dated 28 August 2024, indicated that, “Transparently they want to hold for a minute until some of the [Blake Lively] chatter can be turned down. I’ll circle back when I hear more." As per the report, Blake Lively's camp was planning to use the texts as proof of damage to her reputation and financial well-being due to the alleged smear campaign against Justin Baldoni.