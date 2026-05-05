Blake Lively's purse steals the spotlight at the 2026 Met Gala with her kids' artwork

The cameras were set up to capture glamour; however, it was Blake Lively's purse that silently said so much more at the 2026 Met Gala. This gala was held on May 4, 2026, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, following the theme ‘Costume Art’ and the dress code of ‘Fashion Is Art.’ Although Blake Lively looked ravishing in a vibrant archival Atelier Versace dress, it was indeed her purse that stole the spotlight for its poignant significance and uniqueness.
The designer Judith Leiber said that Blake carried was not just an ordinary handbag meant for the red carpet. This Blake Lively’s purse consisted of watercolors painted by each one of her four kids ; James, 11, Inez, 9, Betty,6, and Olin, 3. With the four sides designed separately, the bag ensured that each painting stood alone.
Blake further disclosed that it came as a result of thinking about using famous artworks as her designs at first but then opted for a more personalized touch. Each one of her children created an artwork which was incorporated into her bag design. Blake explained that it brings her so much comfort knowing that they were in her bag, joking that she likes having them with her since she is very shy.
The dress was an absolute perfect match to the sentimental piece of accessory. Blake Lively donned a halter dress designed by Atelier Versace in spring 2006 featuring a bodice adorned with gemstone embroidery, and a highly elaborate ruffled skirt in various shades of pink, yellow, and lilac. She accompanied the dress with Lorraine Schwartz’s custom jewelry.
The designer of the bag complimented Blake Lively’s passion for glitz and fun, saying that she made an ideal partner. The four sides of the bag were specifically designed to give each kid’s artwork equal exposure.
The event also took place on a very important day for herself. Only just a few hours before the party, it was revealed that she had settled the lawsuit with Justin Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios regarding It Ends With Us.