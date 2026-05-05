Blake Lively's purse steals the spotlight at the 2026 Met Gala with her kids' artwork

The cameras were set up to capture glamour; however, it was Blake Lively's purse that silently said so much more at the 2026 Met Gala. This gala was held on May 4, 2026, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, following the theme ‘Costume Art’ and the dress code of ‘Fashion Is Art.’ Although Blake Lively looked ravishing in a vibrant archival Atelier Versace dress, it was indeed her purse that stole the spotlight for its poignant significance and uniqueness.

Blake Lively's purse turns family love into high fashion

The designer Judith Leiber said that Blake carried was not just an ordinary handbag meant for the red carpet. This Blake Lively’s purse consisted of watercolors painted by each one of her four kids ; James, 11, Inez, 9, Betty,6, and Olin, 3. With the four sides designed separately, the bag ensured that each painting stood alone.