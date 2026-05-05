Met Gala 2026: Jaipur Royals Padmanabh Singh and Gauravi Kumari debut in Prabal Gurung on the Red Carpet

The Met Gala 2026 is a not just fashion’s biggest night but also a platform for taking Indian art and culture to one of the most popular and viewed events of all time. This year, the Royals of Jaipur, Maharaja Padmanabh Singh and Princess Gauravi Kumari made their debut on the Red Carpet, both wearing Prabal Gurung designs which are inspired from their lineage and culture of Rajasthan.
When you talk of the Met Gala, one of the ace designers to look forward to is Prabal Gurung. Last year, he dressed up actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh like a Maharaja and this year, he dressed up a Maharaja in grand style. Making their debuts on the Red Carpet were the Maharaja of Jaipur, His Highness Padmanabh Singh and his sister, Princess Gauravi Kumari from India. They both wore custom Prabal Gurung couture which blended perfectly with the deep legacy – cultural and fashion – which they carry along with their lineage.
Princess Gauravi Kumari appeared in a pastel pink bodice –saree gown with a long trail. The colour had specific significance since Jaipur is also called the Pink City. Moreover, they choose a chiffon fabric to honour Maharani Gayatri Devi, who is known to be one of the most beautiful women of all times. She accentuated her look with a layered pearl neckpiece and jhumkas, carrying the essence of Rajasthan.
Maharaja Padmanabh Singh on the other hand chooses to wear a phulgar, a traditional quilted jacket worn by men in the desert, especially during winters. The light cerulean blue cape –jacket had motifs that are found in the City Palace of Jaipur and other monuments in the city. But what makes the look complete is a full –circle mirror attached to the back of the cape.
From both the attire, one can safely say that Prabal Gurung has again weaved his magic when it comes to the Met Gala and true to his style, keeps the balance between contemporary, tradition and legacy alive on a global platform.
The Met Gala 2026 is being hosted at the the New York City. Dubbed to be fashion's biggest night it has the theme Fashion is Art for 2026 with a dress code Costume Art.