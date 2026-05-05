Met Gala 2026: Jaipur Royals Padmanabh Singh and Gauravi Kumari debut in Prabal Gurung on the Red Carpet

Maharaja Padmanabh Singh on the other hand chooses to wear a phulgar, a traditional quilted jacket worn by men in the desert, especially during winters. The light cerulean blue cape –jacket had motifs that are found in the City Palace of Jaipur and other monuments in the city. But what makes the look complete is a full –circle mirror attached to the back of the cape.

From both the attire, one can safely say that Prabal Gurung has again weaved his magic when it comes to the Met Gala and true to his style, keeps the balance between contemporary, tradition and legacy alive on a global platform.

The Met Gala 2026 is being hosted at the the New York City. Dubbed to be fashion's biggest night it has the theme Fashion is Art for 2026 with a dress code Costume Art.