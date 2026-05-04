Met Gala 2026: How Manish Malhotra brought Mumbai and his artisans to the red carpet

For the intricate detailing he uses, “traditional Indian techniques including zari work, zardozi, chikankari and kasab in white and ivory are integrated as storytelling while the names and signatures of every artisan are embroidered directly into the lining and on the cape.” Malhotra by doing this also brings to the spotlight an important part of fashion – the artisans- who are often overshadowed by the designers or the celebrities who actually wear their creations.

The apparel is concluded with, “intricate hand–embroidery that serves as references to Mumbai’s cinematic landmarks, while three-dimensional sculptural elements celebrate the artisans of his atelier who crafted the pieces, positioning the look as both homage and declaration – asserting Indian craftsmanship as a leading voice in global couture.”

The Met Gala 2026 is co-chaired by Beyonce, Venus Williams, and Nicole Kidman with Lauren Sanchez Bezos stepping in as honorary co-chair. This year the theme is Fashion is Art and the dress code is Costume Art, which traces the history of art being worn through fashion.