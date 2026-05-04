Met Gala 2026: How Manish Malhotra brought Mumbai and his artisans to the red carpet

Manish Malhotra is back on the Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet and in style. Earlier the ace fashion designer had hinted that he would be wearing Mumbai- The City of Dreams to the red carpet and he did not disappoint. Taking the Met Gala 2026 Theme – Fashion is Art- one step forward, he interprets it as Fashion is Artisan as well. The designer who makes his second appearance to fashion’s biggest night also walked the Red Carpet last year and here’s how he does it differently this time.
For the gala, Manish Malhotra wears his own designs paired with brooch and collar pins from Manish Malhotra High Jewellery. According to his statement on his social media he, “presents a deeply personal couture statement inspired by Mumbai, the city that has defined his creative identity, and his atelier of artisans who help him build his dream each day.”
He pays tribute to not only the nuances of the city of Mumbai but to also the fashion that has evolved in India. He chose to wear, “an Indian bandhgala layered with an architectural cape crafted over 960 hours by 50 artisans across Delhi and Mumbai, transforming the garment into a living narrative of lace, memory and authorship.”
For the intricate detailing he uses, “traditional Indian techniques including zari work, zardozi, chikankari and kasab in white and ivory are integrated as storytelling while the names and signatures of every artisan are embroidered directly into the lining and on the cape.” Malhotra by doing this also brings to the spotlight an important part of fashion – the artisans- who are often overshadowed by the designers or the celebrities who actually wear their creations.
The apparel is concluded with, “intricate hand–embroidery that serves as references to Mumbai’s cinematic landmarks, while three-dimensional sculptural elements celebrate the artisans of his atelier who crafted the pieces, positioning the look as both homage and declaration – asserting Indian craftsmanship as a leading voice in global couture.”
The Met Gala 2026 is co-chaired by Beyonce, Venus Williams, and Nicole Kidman with Lauren Sanchez Bezos stepping in as honorary co-chair. This year the theme is Fashion is Art and the dress code is Costume Art, which traces the history of art being worn through fashion.