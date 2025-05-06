Met Gala 2025 Look: Diljit Dosanjh's Maharaja look proudly presents Punjabi culture

At the 2025 Met Gala, amid the glamour and grandeur of global fashion royalty, it was Diljit Dosanjh who made one of the most powerful statements of the evening with authenticity.

Diljit stands true to his culture

Dressed in an ivory-gold sherwani and turban ensemble that paid homage to the regal legacy of Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala, Diljit brought to the carpet his own language of identity, anchored in Sikh tradition, Punjabi heritage, and sartorial splendour.

Created in collaboration with American-Nepalese designer Prabal Gurung, his outfit blended classical Indian royal attire with contemporary tailoring. A traditional tehmat grounded the look in Punjabi culture, while the sherwani’s structured silhouette brought formalism.

But the detailing was what held the fit together: whether it was the lion-headed kirpan gleaming at his waist, or the kalgi-adorned turban sparkling with quiet authority. The cape that fluttered behind him bore a silhouetted map of Punjab and Gurmukhi script embroidered in reverence.