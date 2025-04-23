Met Gala 2025: Theme, significance and how it celebrates Black dandyism

The Met Gala is almost upon us, and this year’s theme has already sparked speculation over what the A-listers and the co-chair will wear on the red carpet. This year’s theme for the exhibit at The Metropolitan Museum’s Costume Institute is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” which will examine the historical and cultural emergence of the Black dandy.

The 2025 Met Gala takes place on Monday, May 5, at The Met Fifth Avenue, Iris and B. Gerald Cantor Exhibition Hall. Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, and Anna Wintour will co-chair the 2025 Met Gala, alongside honorary chair LeBron James.

What is Black dandyism and how will it be reinterpreted by the Met?

The theme of the Met Gala will explore the extraordinary stories of stylish Black individuals across art, literature, music, and society. It has been inspired by curator Monica Miller’s 2009 book, “Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity,” the exhibition will present a cultural and historical examination of the Black dandy, from the figure’s emergence in Enlightenment Europe during the 18th century to today’s incarnations in cities around the world.