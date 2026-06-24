Gigi and Bella Hadid's mother Yolanda Hadid is reportedly engaged

Yolanda Hadid, 62, is ready for another walk down the aisle. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star — and mother to supermodel sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid — is reportedly engaged again, this time to real estate developer Randy Kendrick. According to reports, Randy proposed earlier this week, marking a fresh chapter in Yolanda’s famously eventful love life.
The Dutch-born TV personality first gained fame after marrying wealthy real estate magnate Mohamed Hadid, with whom she had daughters Gigi and Bella and a boy named Anwar. Throughout their marriage, the Hadid family came to represent Beverly Hills glitz even before the Hadid children ruled international runways.
In 2011, Yolanda wed Grammy-winning music producer David Foster. On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, audiences witnessed Yolanda juggling her challenging struggle with Lyme disease, luxury living, and family life as their marriage unfolded in public. But finally, flaws emerged beneath the shiny meals and glass refrigerators filled with lemons. Two years after their separation in 2015, the couple formalised their divorce.
Yolanda found love again with construction executive Joseph ‘Joey’ Jingoli. The relationship stayed notably more private than her previous marriages, with the pair spending much of their time on Yolanda’s Pennsylvania farm. Reports later revealed the two ended their engagement after roughly six years together.
Now, Randy Kendrick enters the picture. Kendrick has mostly avoided the spotlight, in contrast to Yolanda's prior high-profile lovers. According to reports, the businessman develops upscale real estate. According to sources, the pair became close because they both valued living away from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood.
Neither Yolanda nor her daughters have publicly commented on the engagement yet. But given the Hadid family’s grip on fashion, reality television, and social media, it’s safe to assume fans will be watching closely for the ring reveal. Because in the Hadid household, even low-key news rarely stays low-key for long.
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