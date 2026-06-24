Gigi and Bella Hadid's mother Yolanda Hadid is reportedly engaged

Yolanda Hadid, 62, is ready for another walk down the aisle. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star — and mother to supermodel sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid — is reportedly engaged again, this time to real estate developer Randy Kendrick. According to reports, Randy proposed earlier this week, marking a fresh chapter in Yolanda’s famously eventful love life.

After three high profile relationships, Yolanda Hadid is engaged again

The Dutch-born TV personality first gained fame after marrying wealthy real estate magnate Mohamed Hadid, with whom she had daughters Gigi and Bella and a boy named Anwar. Throughout their marriage, the Hadid family came to represent Beverly Hills glitz even before the Hadid children ruled international runways.