What is Lyme disease? Inside Bella Hadid’s lifelong health struggle

Looks can be deceiving, and nobody knows it as well as Bella Hadid, who has often shared her journey of living with and battling Lyme disease. The supermodel, who was diagnosed at the age of 16, has often talked to fans about her extended hospital visits and IV treatments, with apologies for going MIA every once in a while.

What is Lyme disease and how did it impact Bella Hadid?

Lyme disease is a tick-borne illness caused by Borrelia bacteria, which causes anyone headaches, insomnia, light and noise sensitivity, brain fog, anxiety, confusion, joint pain, disordered eating, nausea and weight loss and gain. However, the disease is not contagious.

"Every day I feel at least 10 of these attributes without fail," Bella had shared before. "Since I was probably 14, but more aggressively when I turned 18."

Ticks capable of transmitting Borrelia bacteria are found across much of the United States. However, Lyme disease occurs most frequently in the northeastern, mid-Atlantic and upper Midwestern regions. The illness is also widespread in parts of Europe as well as south-central and southeastern Canada.

People who spend time in environments where these ticks thrive, such as grassy fields, wooded regions or brushy areas, face a higher risk of infection. Bella was into horse riding and competing in equestrian events growing up. But the disease cut short her plans, propelling her onto the modelling path.

"I thought I was going to ride horses for the rest of my life. But everything happens for a reason, that’s my motto now, and I’m so happy to be where I am," Bella said in a 2017 interview.