Bella Hadid’s favourite moisturiser costs less than $15

Bella Hadid might spend her days in couture, but when it comes to skincare she reaches for something surprisingly ordinary. Her pick is Weleda Skin Food, a no-frills moisturiser that sells for $14.99 on Amazon Australia. It is one of those products that has quietly existed for over a century, often passed along by makeup artists, models and beauty lovers who swear it never fails.
In a recent video, Bella casually mentioned that she goes through several tubes each month. It’s not one of those sleek luxury serums with gold lids or a complicated 10-step system. It is a thick cream in a green tube, packed with plant extracts like chamomile, sunflower and rosemary. The texture is rich, almost balm-like which is designed to deal with skin that feels dry, tight or rough.
People who use it often find new ways to make it work. Some apply it on elbows, knees or cuticles, while others smooth a thin layer under foundation. Bella even calls it her favourite primer, which explains her dewy finish on and off the runway. The formula takes a moment to sink in, but once it does, the skin feels softer without looking oily.
The numbers online back up its reputation. Weleda Skin Food now has more than 5,000 recent orders, a 4.5-star rating and multiple positive reviews. Many say it becomes a winter essential when cold air and heaters dry everything out.
What makes Skin Food stand out is how ordinary it is in a beauty world that thrives on over-the-top launches. One tube does many jobs. It can be part of a simple daily routine or sit in a bag as an emergency fix for dry hands. That versatility explains why it has lasted so long, even before social media hype. With Bella’s name attached, sales will no doubt keep climbing. But even without the celebrity boost, Skin Food has always had a quiet following. For under $15, it is the kind of product you can throw in your cart without guilt. Sometimes the most reliable beauty staples are the ones that have been around longest.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.