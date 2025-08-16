Bella Hadid’s favourite moisturiser costs less than $15

People who use it often find new ways to make it work. Some apply it on elbows, knees or cuticles, while others smooth a thin layer under foundation. Bella even calls it her favourite primer, which explains her dewy finish on and off the runway. The formula takes a moment to sink in, but once it does, the skin feels softer without looking oily.

The numbers online back up its reputation. Weleda Skin Food now has more than 5,000 recent orders, a 4.5-star rating and multiple positive reviews. Many say it becomes a winter essential when cold air and heaters dry everything out.

What makes Skin Food stand out is how ordinary it is in a beauty world that thrives on over-the-top launches. One tube does many jobs. It can be part of a simple daily routine or sit in a bag as an emergency fix for dry hands. That versatility explains why it has lasted so long, even before social media hype. With Bella’s name attached, sales will no doubt keep climbing. But even without the celebrity boost, Skin Food has always had a quiet following. For under $15, it is the kind of product you can throw in your cart without guilt. Sometimes the most reliable beauty staples are the ones that have been around longest.