Bhumi Pednekar and sister Samiksha launch new eco-conscious water brand

Speaking about the product, Bhumi says, "I’ve always been conscious of what I consume and how it impacts my health and the environment. When I looked at the bottled water space, it felt outdated and lacking in trust. Despite being the most essential beverage, water hasn’t seen meaningful innovation. Most options come in plastic, and the alternatives are either expensive or inaccessible. This made us rethink how water should be sourced, packaged, and experienced. That’s how Backbay began."

She adds that every choice they have made reflects the values of integrity, sustainability, and long-term impact.

The water comes in lightweight, FSC-certified paperboard cartons topped with plant-based caps made from sugarcane resin. These are claimed to be fully recyclable, travel-friendly, and built to withstand India’s heat without chemical leaching.

“Water is the most essential product we consume every day, yet ironically, it’s also the most overlooked," adds Samiksha Pednekar. “The category is flooded with vague claims, plastic pollution, and a lack of transparency. With Backbay, we saw a clear gap, to build a hydration brand rooted in integrity, design, and conscious sourcing. This wasn’t just a business opportunity; it was a chance to simplify choices in a cluttered space and bring clarity to something as fundamental as the water we drink.”

Backbay is gearing up for its market debut later this month — and it’s doing so with versatility in mind. The brand’s natural mineral water will be available in two carton sizes, each designed to fit into different moments of daily life.

The 500 ml pack is aimed squarely at people on the move — ideal for gym sessions, work commutes, travel days, or simply keeping at your desk for quick sips between meetings. Meanwhile, the 750 ml option caters to longer stretches, whether it’s for keeping hydrated at home, in the office, during wellness sessions, or as a stylish and eco-conscious choice for restaurants and hotels.

Set to roll out across select cities at the end of August, Backbay will adopt an omnichannel approach to reach its audience. The cartons will be available on major quick-commerce platforms like Swiggy Instamart and Zepto, as well as the brand’s own direct-to-consumer website and Amazon. Shoppers will also spot them at premium grocery stores such as Nature’s Basket and Foodstories. Additionally, Backbay is partnering with hospitality venues to extend its reach into curated dining and wellness spaces.