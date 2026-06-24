Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner spotted twinning while walking their dog in Australia

Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner's relationship rumours began taking shape at an early point in the year. Jacob was seen attending Kendal's birthday party in 2022. The buzz about their dating relationship grew stronger as both were seen engaged in intense talks at the Oscar Party in March 2026. Both of them have been seen together again at Coachella's opening weekend in April.

As per reports, they do not seem to be planning on making this a big deal. They like being together at a more private place. They want to keep it all quiet as they get things sorted out naturally. According to some insiders, Kendall is very fond of him.

Both celebrities have had relationships with other celebrities in the past. Kendall Jenner has had relationships with Bad Bunny, Devin Booker, Ben Simmons, Blake Griffin, A$AP Rocky, and Harry Styles. On the other hand, Jacob Elordi has previously been rumoured to date Olivia Jade, Kaia Gerber, Zendaya, and Joey King.