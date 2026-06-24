Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner spotted twinning while walking their dog in Australia

Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner have found yet another spot for their increasing number of dates together. The actor and the model have been spotted taking a walk with a pet dog in Byron Bay, an Australian coastal town. It is situated approximately two hours away from Jacob Elordi's native, Brisbane. This comes just after a period during which many have speculated on their relationship.
In their visit to Byron Bay, Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner kept their fashion relaxed and low-key. They dressed up in colorful raincoats combined with dark pants and sunglasses. The pop singer Kendall Jenner donned a bandana, whereas Jacob opted for a baseball cap.
This comes after reports that they have been seen spending time together in Japan recently. The duo was spotted at Udon Shin by the restaurant’s employees who took a picture of them and posted it on their Instagram account on June 1.
Before going to Japan, the duo was also found traveling in Hawaii. Pictures revealed that they had breakfast at Nourish Hanalei which is a family-owned farm on the island of Kaua'i. During this trip, they were found visiting a resort, getting coffee and enjoying a glass of wine.
Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner's relationship rumours began taking shape at an early point in the year. Jacob was seen attending Kendal's birthday party in 2022. The buzz about their dating relationship grew stronger as both were seen engaged in intense talks at the Oscar Party in March 2026. Both of them have been seen together again at Coachella's opening weekend in April.
As per reports, they do not seem to be planning on making this a big deal. They like being together at a more private place. They want to keep it all quiet as they get things sorted out naturally. According to some insiders, Kendall is very fond of him.
Both celebrities have had relationships with other celebrities in the past. Kendall Jenner has had relationships with Bad Bunny, Devin Booker, Ben Simmons, Blake Griffin, A$AP Rocky, and Harry Styles. On the other hand, Jacob Elordi has previously been rumoured to date Olivia Jade, Kaia Gerber, Zendaya, and Joey King.
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