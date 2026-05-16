Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner fuel romance rumours after Hawaii getaway sightings

Jacob and Kendall were said to have first met during the opening weekend at Coachella and another time at the Oscar Party. It has been reported that the two celebrities have been meeting for the past few months as they get to know each other. Neither Jacob nor Kendall has commented on the rumours being speculated about their relationship.

Jacob Elordi has reportedly been associated with Kaia Gerber, Zendaya, Joey King, and Olivia Jade. His off-and-on relationship with Olivia Jade began in December 2021, with him last being seen with her in January 2026.

The latest name associated with Kendall Jenner is Bad Bunny. But they parted ways by the end of December 2023 despite several reconciliations. Before that, she was in relationship with Devin Booker for about two years. Other names who dated Kendall Jenner include Ben Simmons, Blake Griffin, A$AP Rocky, and Harry Styles.