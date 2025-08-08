Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade’s breakup rumour spreads: Here’s what we know

The Euphoria star Jacob Elordi and American Youtuber Olivia Jade Giannulli have reportedly broken up, again. After years of on-and-off dating, the two have officially ended their relationship. Fans began speculating when Olivia posted about relocating to Paris, fueling rumors of a possible long-distance relationship, but that wasn’t the case. While the two haven't publicly confirmed the breakup, sources say it’s officially over this time.

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade: Is the breakup real this time?

The couple had been together since 2021 but was quite on and off when it came to the stability of their relationship. In the month of April the influencer liked one post of Jacob’s sister Isabella Elordi’s post about his latest project The Narrow Road to the Deep North, on Instagram which indicated their somewhat strong bond was still uptight.

The couple reportedly split in August 2022 but rekindled their romance during a vacation in Italy in June 2023. A month later, they were spotted spending time with Olivia’s parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, during a family getaway to Lake Coeur d'Alene in Idaho. One of the sources told a news publication, “They’ve been getting close again the past month or two and have traveled together quite a bit. This month they’ve been to New York and decided to go to Italy to get away from it all.”

Breakup rumours gained momentum after Jacob was recently spotted reuniting with ex Kaia Gerber at Cara Delevingne’s star-studded L.A. birthday bash, a moment that quickly sparked fresh headlines and added a twist to the story. As of now, no exact reason for the split has surfaced online, but the breakup has definitely been turning heads and stirring plenty of buzz.

About the couple

Jacob Elordi rose to fame playing the brooding, toxic heartthrob Nate Jacobs in Euphoria, and is also known for roles in The Kissing Booth, Priscilla, and more. Olivia Jade Giannulli, with 1.83 million YouTube subscribers and 1.2 million Instagram followers, is a prominent American influencer and the daughter of fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli and actress Lori Loughlin.