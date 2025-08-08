Happy birthday, Roger Federer! 4 unforgettable on-court moments

It's no mean feat living up to Roger Federer's legacy. In 2022, Roger Federer called time on a career that spanned 24 years and fetched him 20 Grand Slam singles titles and 103 ATP Tour titles.
Federer, who turns 44 today, has inspired several emerging players with his style of attacking tennis, which relied on his exceptional shot-making, powerful groundstrokes and precise volleys. Federer's serve-and-volley formula has often been considered the best chance for success at one point of time. On his birthday, let's look back at some of his most memorable moments on the court, which highlight the most sparkling high points of his sporting legacy.
First Wimbledon Triumph – 2003 Final vs. Mark Philippoussis
In 2003, Federer claimed his maiden Grand Slam at Wimbledon and managed to defeat Mark Philippoussis. Within the first-set tiebreaker, he executed a breathtaking sequence: a delicate half-volley, a precision wide-angle groundstroke, followed by a blistering forehand down the line. His clean moves were praised widely and was also noticed by insiders.
Record-Breaking Wimbledon Final – 2009 vs. Andy Roddick
This record that Roger Federer snatched in the 2009 Wimbledon final, during his dramatic win over Andy Roddick, is very hard to beat. Federer battled past Andy Roddick in one of the most gruelling and emotionally charged finals in Grand Slam history. After dropping the first set, he clawed back in two tight tiebreaks, only to face a relentless fifth set that stretched to an epic 16-14.
Completing the Career Grand Slam – 2009 French Open
In 2009, Federer defeated surprise finalist Soderling 6-1, 7-6 (1), 6-4 to complete a career Grand Slam and win his 14th major title, matching Pete Sampras' record.
Federer became the third man in the Open Era to capture all four majors. The win marked his 14th Grand Slam, tying Sampras’s record, and filled the only missing piece of his Grand Slam legacy.
The Greatest Match… Even in Defeat – 2008 Wimbledon Final vs. Rafael Nadal
Though Federer ultimately lost to Nadal in an edge-of-your-seat five-set battle, the 2008 Wimbledon final remains etched as arguably the greatest tennis match ever played. Nearly five hours on Centre Court saw breathtaking intensity, unimaginable stamina, and raw emotion from both players. The final was played out over nearly seven hours because of rain delays and ended with a 22-year-old Nadal finally defeating Federer.
Roger Federer has later admitted that Rafael Nadal was "maybe hungrier" as he thought back on their iconic 2008 Wimbledon final clash.
