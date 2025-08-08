Happy birthday, Roger Federer! 4 unforgettable on-court moments

It's no mean feat living up to Roger Federer's legacy. In 2022, Roger Federer called time on a career that spanned 24 years and fetched him 20 Grand Slam singles titles and 103 ATP Tour titles.

On Roger Federer's birthday, let's celebrate his best moments on the court

Federer, who turns 44 today, has inspired several emerging players with his style of attacking tennis, which relied on his exceptional shot-making, powerful groundstrokes and precise volleys. Federer's serve-and-volley formula has often been considered the best chance for success at one point of time. On his birthday, let's look back at some of his most memorable moments on the court, which highlight the most sparkling high points of his sporting legacy.