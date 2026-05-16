Urvashi Rautela leans into royal fantasy with a Princess Diana-inspired clutch at Cannes 2026

It just took one brilliant crown-style clutch to bring actress Urvashi Rautela back the princes energy at the Cannes Film Festival 2026. After the first look, the actress returned to the festival and absolutely stole the show even sound that time! Even though there were so many stunning pieces of jewellery (with the pearls, crystals etc), there was one particular piece of jewellery that drew everyone’s attention to it: a Judith Leiber purse inspired by Princess Diana!
Urvashi selected a highly detailed couture dress designed by Tasmim Zobaear for her second appearance on the Cannes runway. This nude-peach coloured dress was designed with a halter neck, deep plunge, and sculpted silhouette embellished with crystals and pearl work. This body-hugging dress had a flowing floor-length skirt attached to it.
Although the couture dress did create some impact due to its elegance, it was the clutch which generated huge buzz on social media sites. Urvashi Rautela used a ‘crown Diana’ bag created by Judith Leiber with crystals all over it. It is worth mentioning that the brand has described the product as a statement piece ‘for Princess Diana herself.’
This clutch made the whole outfit more regal in its lavishness. With its crystal decorations and crown-like features, this piece complemented the pearl core trend that was making waves across the globe on the red carpet. The entire look paid homage to classic Hollywood style while still being very fashion forward.
Urvashi Rautela teamed her dress with diamonds earrings and bracelets which added to the dazzle of her attire without making her look too flashy. Her makeup looked elegant yet striking as she wore dewy skin, winged liner, nude gloss lips, and soft curls for her hair.