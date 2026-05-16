Urvashi Rautela leans into royal fantasy with a Princess Diana-inspired clutch at Cannes 2026

Although the couture dress did create some impact due to its elegance, it was the clutch which generated huge buzz on social media sites. Urvashi Rautela used a ‘crown Diana’ bag created by Judith Leiber with crystals all over it. It is worth mentioning that the brand has described the product as a statement piece ‘for Princess Diana herself.’

This clutch made the whole outfit more regal in its lavishness. With its crystal decorations and crown-like features, this piece complemented the pearl core trend that was making waves across the globe on the red carpet. The entire look paid homage to classic Hollywood style while still being very fashion forward.

Urvashi Rautela teamed her dress with diamonds earrings and bracelets which added to the dazzle of her attire without making her look too flashy. Her makeup looked elegant yet striking as she wore dewy skin, winged liner, nude gloss lips, and soft curls for her hair.