Tasveer brings South Asian cinema to the forefront at Cannes 2026

At the 2026 edition of the Cannes Film Festival, South Asian cinema is set to take centre stage as Tasveer hosts the only official South Asian event at the Marché du Film on 19 May.

Cannes 2026: Tasveer leads global conversation on the future of South Asian Cinema

Titled “Reimagining Global Pathways and Financing for Stories That Travel”, the session will bring together leading voices from film, technology and global media to discuss the future of South Asian storytelling and its growing presence in international markets.

The panel marks a significant moment for Tasveer, the Academy Award-recognised platform dedicated to championing South Asian films and artists globally. As conversations around representation and cross-border collaboration continue to evolve within the film industry, the event aims to explore how South Asian creators can access global financing, build international co-production partnerships and navigate the changing economics of filmmaking.

Moderated by Rita Meher, the discussion will feature Arathi Sethumadhavan, Anjana Gopakumar, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Jaime Otero. Together, the speakers represent a cross-section of the creative, technological and business sectors shaping the future of global entertainment.

The session will also examine the growing role of artificial intelligence in film production, particularly its potential to expand multilingual storytelling and improve access for independent filmmakers working across markets and cultures.

Speaking ahead of the event, Rita Meher said Tasveer’s mission has always centred on creating space for South Asian narratives within the global cultural landscape. "As global audiences increasingly seek authentic, diverse narratives, it is imperative that South Asian voices are not only represented but are shaping the discourse. This panel is a step towards redefining global pathways where creators, platforms, and technology converge to unlock new opportunities, challenge stereotypes, and position South Asian cinema as a powerful force in the international cultural landscape.”

Arathi Sethumadhavan noted that AI is increasingly transforming both the accessibility and economics of filmmaking, while Guneet Monga Kapoor emphasised the importance of building stronger international co-production frameworks for culturally rooted stories.

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