Do you know which song Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce walked down the aisle to?

Taylor Swift is yet to speak up after her grand wedding to Travis Kelce on July 3, 2026. While fans cannot wait for the pictures to be published, they are looking out for any details that have been revealed.

In a recent revelation, a renowned US media house has learnt which song the couple walked down the aisle to! Reports suggest that the song in question was Love Story which now seems like the obvious choice.

Taylor Swift reportedly walked down the aisle to her own song, Love Story

Taylor Swift, one of the world's biggest pop-stars, is famous for her love songs and everyone knew that she would not have to work hard to find a song for her wedding. However, the image of Taylor walking down the aisle to Love Story is nothing short of a fairytale.