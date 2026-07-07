Do you know which song Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce walked down the aisle to?

Taylor Swift is yet to speak up after her grand wedding to Travis Kelce on July 3, 2026. While fans cannot wait for the pictures to be published, they are looking out for any details that have been revealed.
In a recent revelation, a renowned US media house has learnt which song the couple walked down the aisle to! Reports suggest that the song in question was Love Story which now seems like the obvious choice.
Taylor Swift, one of the world's biggest pop-stars, is famous for her love songs and everyone knew that she would not have to work hard to find a song for her wedding. However, the image of Taylor walking down the aisle to Love Story is nothing short of a fairytale.
The US media house reported that instead of the singer's original version of Love Story, a string quartet version was used during the ceremony. The song is one of Taylor's biggest hits and was released back in 2008 from the album Fearless and continues to be an anthem of love.
It has been the soundtrack to the love stories of hundreds of Swifties who have shared videos of being proposed to during the live performance of this song at Taylor's concerts. It is befitting that the pop-star chooses this beloved song to be a part of her special day as well.
Love Story, which talks about love, proposal and then a wedding, seems like the perfect choice for the singer's dreamy wedding. The popular chorus of the song is, "Romeo, take me somewhere we can be alone/I'll be waiting, all there's left to do is run/You'll be the prince and I'll be the princess/It's a love story, baby, just say, "Yes"".
Taylor Swift and American football player Travis Kelce in the summer of 2023 after the athlete attended the singer's Eras Tour and became a fan. They confirmed their relationship in September of that year and got engaged in August 2025.