Stevie Nicks was the wedding performer on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's big day!

Global pop sensation Taylor Swift finally married American football star Travis Kelce after three years of dating. While fans wait for pictures, some details of the extravagant celebration are already out.
The couple got married on Friday at Madison Square Garden and according to reports, popular American singer Stevie Nicks performed at the grand wedding ceremony.
Taylor Swift's wedding was a starry affair, with A-listers attending the ceremony on Friday. For their big day, the couple had a special Stevie Nicks performance.
American broadcaster Robin Roberts, who was a guest at the wedding confirmed the news while fellow guest George Stephanopoulos added that it was indeed a "dream wedding".
Taylor and Stevie go way back and famously performed at the 2010 Grammys together. The 78-year-old singer and songwriter had even written a prologue poem for Taylor's 2024 album, The Tortured Poets Department.
In an interview that year, she even showered Travis Kelce with praise, calling him a "good man". "I hope they fall deeper and deeper in love and ride off into the sunset", she had said.
Taylor and Travis got engaged in August 2025 and speculations about their wedding date have been rife ever since. While there was no confirmation from the couple's date about the possible date and venue, multiple reports on Friday, July 3, announced that the couple had already tied the knot!
The 36-year-old's representative later confirmed the news and shared that their nuptials were officiated by Adam Sandler and they had no bridesmaid or groomsmen. Instead, Taylor's brother Austin Swift was her Man of Honour while Jason Kelce was Travis' Best Man.
Fans are still waiting for the official pictures of Taylor Swift as a bride as excitement and curiosity around the wedding continues to intensify.