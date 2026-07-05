Stevie Nicks was the wedding performer on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's big day!

Global pop sensation Taylor Swift finally married American football star Travis Kelce after three years of dating. While fans wait for pictures, some details of the extravagant celebration are already out.

The couple got married on Friday at Madison Square Garden and according to reports, popular American singer Stevie Nicks performed at the grand wedding ceremony.

Taylor Swift's star-studded wedding saw Stevie Nicks perform

Taylor Swift's wedding was a starry affair, with A-listers attending the ceremony on Friday. For their big day, the couple had a special Stevie Nicks performance.