Joe Alwyn moves on with Sarah Pidgeon: London PDA comes as Taylor Swift marries Travis Kelce

Talk about timing. As Taylor Swift said 'I do' to Travis Kelce in a star-studded wedding at Madison Square Garden on Friday, her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn was busy creating his own summer romance chapter, this time featuring Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette actor Sarah Pidgeon.

Joe Alwyn and Sarah Pidgeon pack on PDA as Taylor Swift gets married

On June 29, during a picnic date in a park in London, the 35-year-old Hamnet star and the 29-year-old Sarah Pidgeon were spotted kissing as the British capital was going through a summer heat wave. Paparazzi images show the couple cuddling up on a blanket in the grass, sipping wine and laughing, with Sarah appearing to break into a playful dance as Alwyn gazed on, delighted.