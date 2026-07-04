Joe Alwyn moves on with Sarah Pidgeon: London PDA comes as Taylor Swift marries Travis Kelce

Talk about timing. As Taylor Swift said 'I do' to Travis Kelce in a star-studded wedding at Madison Square Garden on Friday, her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn was busy creating his own summer romance chapter, this time featuring Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette actor Sarah Pidgeon.
On June 29, during a picnic date in a park in London, the 35-year-old Hamnet star and the 29-year-old Sarah Pidgeon were spotted kissing as the British capital was going through a summer heat wave. Paparazzi images show the couple cuddling up on a blanket in the grass, sipping wine and laughing, with Sarah appearing to break into a playful dance as Alwyn gazed on, delighted.
It wasn’t the first sighting. The two were previously seen together in New York a month prior, going arm in arm through the city after a Knicks game. Both attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party and the 2026 Met Gala, fuelling speculation that their affair had been simmering for some time now. Neither Joe nor Sarah has publicly confirmed the relationship.
For Joe — who dated Taylor Swift for more than six years before their 2023 split and was famously private about their relationship — the openness of this new romance is a notable shift. He was briefly linked to actress Emma Laird after they co-starred in 2024's The Brutalist, though that connection was never confirmed either.
While Joe's love life played out in a London park, his ex was making headlines of her own. Taylor and Travis were married Friday evening in a ceremony officiated by comedian Adam Sandler, a friend of the couple, according to a statement from Swift's representative. There was no traditional wedding party — instead, Taylor's brother Austin served as her Man of Honor, while Travis' brother, retired NFL lineman Jason Kelce, stood in as best man.
Jonathan Anderson designed Taylor Swift's custom Christian Dior Haute Couture gown. Approximately 1,000 people packed the arena, with stars such as Hugh Grant, Selena Gomez, Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid, Ed Sheeran, Jennifer Lopez, and Jimmy Fallon seen coming throughout the day. Outside, the Garden's marquee lit up with a “JUST&T MARRIED” sign, and the Empire State Building marked the occasion by glowing blue.
The couple, who began dating in 2023, also made a reported $26 million donation to a slate of national charities in connection with the celebration.
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