Are Olivia Rodrigo and Joe Alwyn more than friends?

Whispers are getting louder that Olivia Rodrigo and Joe Alwyn could be inching toward 'more than friends' territory — and the internet has already started assembling evidence for a full fledged investigation.
Nothing is confirmed. There are no hand-holding photos, grainy black SUV kiss cam, 'sources close to the couple' speaking anonymously from the corner booth at Chateau Marmont. But in celebrity-land, absence of proof has never stopped a perfectly good spiral.
Olivia’s long-rumoured romance with actor Louis Partridge came to an end in late 2025. Meanwhile Joe Alwyn has re-emerged into public life with a low-key intellectual sadness the internet cannot resist projecting onto. There’s also an overlap. Both run in adjacent music, fashion, and film circles. Same parties, same festivals, same mutual industry ecosystem where everyone somehow ends up photographed leaving the same afterparty at midnight.
And then there’s the interesting angle of Olivia Rodrigo dating Taylor Swift’s famously private ex-boyfriend. This is the kind of pop-culture crossover that would cause social media to temporarily lose motor function. America’s reigning breakup-ballad assassin meets the brooding British actor who survived six years inside the most analysed relationship on Earth. Excellent for headlines.
People online are also dissecting alleged 'soft signals' — overlapping locations, similar event schedules, likes on Instagram posts. Are these clues? Coincidences? Difficult to say. Olivia tends to gravitate toward artsy British men with indie-film energy and Joe’s entire public image is that.
Would they go public if it were true? Probably not quickly. Privacy has always been an extremely important thing for Joe Alwyn. Olivia, despite being extremely online as an artist, has also become more guarded about her personal life. So for now, file this under: unconfirmed, highly discussable, and absolutely irresistible gossip.
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