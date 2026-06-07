Are Olivia Rodrigo and Joe Alwyn more than friends?

Whispers are getting louder that Olivia Rodrigo and Joe Alwyn could be inching toward 'more than friends' territory — and the internet has already started assembling evidence for a full fledged investigation.

The internet thinks Olivia Rodrigo is dating Joe Alwyn. Here's why

Nothing is confirmed. There are no hand-holding photos, grainy black SUV kiss cam, 'sources close to the couple' speaking anonymously from the corner booth at Chateau Marmont. But in celebrity-land, absence of proof has never stopped a perfectly good spiral.