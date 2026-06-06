Know all about Inde Navarrette’s little-known link to an Indian filmmaker

Inde collaborated with Shubham on the 2018 independent production while she was still mostly unknown outside of audition rooms and brief TV appearances, according to current sources. The film, which had a limited budget, concentrated on the embarrassing fragility of modern relationships, teenage desire, and emotional misreading. It was essentially the emotional antithesis of Obsession, in which love turns into psychological fear.

Neither the actress nor the director were even close to being well-known at the time. Outside of Bollywood's glitzy machinery, Shubham was a member of a new generation of independent Indian filmmakers experimenting with cross-cultural storytelling. Inde, on the other hand, was still years away from becoming well-known on television and, later, in horror films.

The rediscovery of Cross Words Together now feels almost surreal because Navarrette’s screen persona has transformed so dramatically. In Obsession, she plays Nikki Freeman, a young woman trapped inside a terrifying supernatural spiral after her best friend uses a cursed object to force her into loving him. What begins as romantic fantasy rapidly turns violent, obsessive, and grotesque.