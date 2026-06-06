Know all about Inde Navarrette’s little-known link to an Indian filmmaker

Long before Hollywood started calling her the new scream queen, Inde Navarrette quietly passed through an unlikely creative detour — a tiny romantic indie backed by an Indian filmmaker with more ambition than budget.
Today, Navarrette is everywhere because of Obsession, the low-budget psychological horror phenomenon that has turned into 2026’s most unexpected box-office monster. But years before blood-soaked closeups and viral fan edits, the actress was appearing in a little-seen romantic short film called Cross Words Together, directed by Indian filmmaker Shubham Sanjay Shevade.
Inde collaborated with Shubham on the 2018 independent production while she was still mostly unknown outside of audition rooms and brief TV appearances, according to current sources. The film, which had a limited budget, concentrated on the embarrassing fragility of modern relationships, teenage desire, and emotional misreading. It was essentially the emotional antithesis of Obsession, in which love turns into psychological fear.
Neither the actress nor the director were even close to being well-known at the time. Outside of Bollywood's glitzy machinery, Shubham was a member of a new generation of independent Indian filmmakers experimenting with cross-cultural storytelling. Inde, on the other hand, was still years away from becoming well-known on television and, later, in horror films.
The rediscovery of Cross Words Together now feels almost surreal because Navarrette’s screen persona has transformed so dramatically. In Obsession, she plays Nikki Freeman, a young woman trapped inside a terrifying supernatural spiral after her best friend uses a cursed object to force her into loving him. What begins as romantic fantasy rapidly turns violent, obsessive, and grotesque.
Directed by Curry Barker, Obsession was initially viewed as another micro-budget horror gamble. Instead, it exploded into one of 2026’s biggest surprise hits, reportedly earning more than $100 million worldwide against a tiny production budget. Critics and audiences especially singled out Navarrette’s performance, praising how she balanced vulnerability, rage, horror, and emotional collapse without turning Nikki into a caricature.
The role changed everything for her almost overnight. Horror fans are already comparing her trajectory to early-career Anya Taylor-Joy and Florence Pugh — though Hollywood history says one breakout role is only the opening scene.
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