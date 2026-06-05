Sadie Sink comes onboard for The Marriage Plot adaptation

Hollywood actress Sadie Sink, who is known for her work in the fan-favourite streaming series Stranger Things, has been signed for the upcoming series The Marriage Plot.

Sadie Sink to be a part of The Marriage Plot adaptation cast?

It will be a limited series based on Jeffrey Eugenides’ 2011 novel of the same name. Sadie Sink will star in the project, which is written by Will Arbery and directed by Hiro Murai and will stream on Hulu and will be produced by FX Productions.