Celina Jaitly responds to defamation suit filed by estranged husband

She wrote, “For years, publicity involving our family was actively embraced, including Peter's participation in magazine covers, interviews, articles featuring our children & me until it suited his own interests. It is therefore ironic that when I began speaking about my own experiences, legal battles, concerns as a mother & pursuit of justice, I was met with legal notices instead of answers. Let me be clear, these are my children too. I am their mother & they are the reason I continue this fight.”

She further mentioned that she has consistently supported joint custody and amicable divorce. However, despite court orders, the actress has remained without contact with her children. She alleged that consistent efforts are being made to remove her from her role as her children’s mother.

She went on, “My public appeals arose from concerns about my children’s removal from the marital residence & the possibility of them being moved outside the jurisdiction of the Austrian & Indian courts without my knowledge or consent. As a mother with joint custody, I believe it is both my right & responsibility to raise those concerns. I have long felt subjected to pressure, intimidation & attacks on my rights living in a remote Austrian village, specifically as a woman who lost both her parents. All evidence has been placed in front Of competent authorities And honourable courts across jurisdictions.”

Earlier, Peter Haag and his father her Dr. Wolfgang J. Haag served two legal notices to the actress alleging defamation. The notices said that despite the ongoing judicial process regarding the matrimonial and child custody-related proceedings between the couple in the courts in Austria, recently, various public statements, interviews, social media narratives and media publications contain unverified and defamatory allegations against Peter Haag and members of the Haag family.