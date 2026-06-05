Serena Williams returns to the tennis court, partners with Victoria Mboko

The GOAT of tennis, Serena Williams had made a return and will team up with 19-year-old Canadian tennis player, Victoria Mboko at the HSBC Championships. The pair will play in the women's doubles draw at the tournament set to take place at the Queen’s Club in London.
Serena Williams and Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko will play together in the doubles draw at the HSBC Championships, they announced on Thursday.
The 44-year-old American player will make a return to the court from June 8 to 14 with a rising star 25-years younger than her. Victoria is elated to share the court with a tennis legend. "The Queen is back", she wrote taking to social media.
She added, "An honour to share the court with one of the greatest athletes of all time this week. Even more excited to play doubles together! Tennis is pretty special."
The last time Serena played professionally was in the US Open in 2022 when she was defeated by Ajla Tomljanovic. However, she never announced retirement, so the door was always open for her to make a return.
Serena Williams has a stunning 23 Grand Slams to her name and her last Grand Slam title came in the 2017 Australian Open which she won while being pregnant.
Serena's 4-year professional hiatus has come to an end and fans are looking forward to seeing her flourish in this new innings. The mother-of-two and her doubles partner Victoria were wild card entries into the tournament marking the American's return.
Despite being away from the tennis court, Serena was never away from the spotlight. She frequently appeared in high-profile events including the 2026 Met Gala which her sister, fellow tennis legend, Venus Williams co-chaired.