Serena Williams returns to the tennis court, partners with Victoria Mboko

The 44-year-old American player will make a return to the court from June 8 to 14 with a rising star 25-years younger than her. Victoria is elated to share the court with a tennis legend. "The Queen is back", she wrote taking to social media.

She added, "An honour to share the court with one of the greatest athletes of all time this week. Even more excited to play doubles together! Tennis is pretty special."

A stellar career

The last time Serena played professionally was in the US Open in 2022 when she was defeated by Ajla Tomljanovic. However, she never announced retirement, so the door was always open for her to make a return.