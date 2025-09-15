Serena and Venus Williams launch bi-weekly podcast, titled 'Stockton Street'

Serena and Venus Williams are taking a swing at podcasting.
The two sisters and tennis stars — Serena finished her career at the 2022 U.S. Open; Venus just competed at that tournament in singles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles — will launch their podcast on X with a debut episode Wednesday.
The podcast is called “Stockton Street,” named for where their home was in Compton, California. It is set to air every other week on Wednesdays and will be distributed on the social media site formerly known as Twitter.
The first episode was filmed at Arthur Ashe Stadium, the main arena for the U.S. Open, where Serena won six of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles, and Venus collected two of her seven.
The 45-year-old Venus just became the oldest singles entrant at the U.S. Open since 1981. She returned to the tennis tour in July after a 16-month absence.
“As close as we are, we had to keep so many things distant because of our jobs,” Serena Williams said in an interview. “As much as she’s my sister, she’s also my opponent, and you can’t be as open as you want to be. So this a real opportunity to do something that we’ve been trying to do, and also just a discovery thing as well.”
Venus Williams adds, “I think a lot of people have wondered, and I talk about this in the first episode, ‘Do we really actually like each other, because we have to play each other? Do you hate each other? Do you talk to each other?’ There’s so much in our relationship that we get to share that we never have before. There’s a lot to unpack.”
