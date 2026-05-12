Did Timothee Chalamet skip Met Gala with Kylie Jenner over a superstition?

Kylie Jenner may have owned the red carpet at fashion’s biggest night, The Met Gala, but fans couldn’t stop asking one question — where’s Timothée Chalamet? While the beauty mogul stunned in an ethereal look walking solo, insiders now claim the missing couple moment may have been a planned move and it has something to do with Kylie’s superstition.
The Met Gala has been the most elaborated fashion event in the world and celebs literally at times pay their way in for their attendance. But even with this hype, Timothée, though unconfirmed whether invited, chose to attend a New York Knicks playoff game instead. Kylie on the other walked down the red carpet in stupendous style and vigour. Now addressing those unlimited speculations, an insider revealed that it may all have to do with the infamous ‘Met Gala curse’, a superstition the billionaire businesswoman reportedly strongly believes in.
Several influential people believe that The Met Gala curse is real when it comes to relationships. It basically is an internet myth alleging that celebrity couples who make their red carpet debut, or attend the Met Gala together, break up shortly afterward.
In the previous years, Kylie often attended the Met Gala with her now ex-beau Travis Scott. She also shares two kids with the rapper and now we all know how things ended between the two. Witnessing it from her own life, she took the internet trend too seriously. Also she had celebrity pairings such as Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, as well as Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, as examples linked to the theory.
As per the insider, “Kylie and Timothee intentionally avoided attending the Met Gala together these past few years because they didn’t want to risk the whole 'Met Gala curse' thing. Kylie was especially superstitious about it after going to the Met with Travis [Scott] in 2018 and 2019 before they eventually split. The source continued saying, "just didn’t want that kind of bad luck attached to their relationship and wasn’t willing to take any chances”.
As of now neither Kylie nor Timothée has confirmed this negative avoidance but the internet is definitely spiraling!