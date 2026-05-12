Did Timothee Chalamet skip Met Gala with Kylie Jenner over a superstition?

Kylie Jenner may have owned the red carpet at fashion’s biggest night, The Met Gala, but fans couldn’t stop asking one question — where’s Timothée Chalamet? While the beauty mogul stunned in an ethereal look walking solo, insiders now claim the missing couple moment may have been a planned move and it has something to do with Kylie’s superstition.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet avoided attending the Met Gala together; here’s why!

The Met Gala has been the most elaborated fashion event in the world and celebs literally at times pay their way in for their attendance. But even with this hype, Timothée, though unconfirmed whether invited, chose to attend a New York Knicks playoff game instead. Kylie on the other walked down the red carpet in stupendous style and vigour. Now addressing those unlimited speculations, an insider revealed that it may all have to do with the infamous ‘Met Gala curse’, a superstition the billionaire businesswoman reportedly strongly believes in.

Several influential people believe that The Met Gala curse is real when it comes to relationships. It basically is an internet myth alleging that celebrity couples who make their red carpet debut, or attend the Met Gala together, break up shortly afterward.