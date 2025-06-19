Carolyn Bessette Kennedy’s former colourist Brad Johns slams ‘American Love Story’ for blonde blunder

Ryan Murphy’s upcoming series American Love Story is already stirring controversy — and not for its plot or casting, but for one very specific detail: Carolyn Bessette Kennedy’s hair.
Brad Johns, the celebrity colourist responsible for Carolyn Bessette Kennedy’s signature blonde in the 1990s, has criticised the show's portrayal of her look. Brad dismissed actress Sarah Pidgeon’s hair as completely off the mark, saying, “No one would believe that Carolyn in the ’90s would ever have that colour from me. It’s too 2024.”
The FX limited series, which stars Sarah alongside Paul Kelly as John F. Kennedy Jr., aims to chronicle the real-life romance between America’s most iconic couple of the era. But for Brad — whose client list includes Kate Moss and Johnny Depp — the hair colour is a glaring misstep.
Calling Sarah’s hair ‘totally wrong’, Brad said it missed the textured, sun-kissed depth that defined Carolyn’s effortless look. “It’s the opposite of what we were going for,” he said, noting that Carolyn’s signature shade was a warm, “toffee” tone created using chunking techniques and under-hair highlights. The goal, he explained, was always to give off a “child-of-the-beach” vibe.
The hair veteran didn’t mince words when asked how the fashion world might react: “They’re going to think, ‘Why the f--k is she all ashed out with her hair only one colour?’” he said. He went so far as to suggest that Bessette Kennedy herself would’ve disapproved: “When she sees that colour, she’s going to be swirling in heaven.”
Murphy’s production company had earlier shared behind-the-scenes images from the series’ first camera tests, with filming now underway in New York. In a June 13 post, the producers revealed that over 1,000 actors auditioned for the lead roles, ultimately choosing Paul and Sarah for what they called ‘the perfect choices’.
Scheduled to premiere during Valentine’s Day week in 2026, American Love Story promises to be a romantic yet tragic retelling of JFK Jr. and Carolyn’s time in the spotlight. But if Brad Johns’ reaction is any indication, Ryan may have taken a few too many liberties with the details.
