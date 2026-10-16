Exploring parallels in dance and rituals: Balinese artiste I Wayan Dibia brings Bali to Bengaluru

A

Since 1971, through the International Ramayana Festival in Bali, Indonesia, I have been intrigued by kathakali. Later on, during my studies at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), I had the chance to study some basic movements of bharatanatiyam. In addition, I was also exposed to odishi and kathak. Since 2016, I have collaborated with famous Indian dancers and choreographers — Lata Pada in Toronto, Canada to produce Pralaya Dance Theatre in 2016, with an odishi dancer, Pompi Poul, to produce The Cry of Sita in 2022 and with Aravinth Kumarasamy of Apsara Dance Company, Singapore to produce a dance theatre, Arisi Rice in 2022. While Balinese dance forms are known in some circles in India, their popularity is limited — how would you like to change that? I strongly believe in the power of workshops and lecture demos on Balinese performing arts or establishing art and cultural exchanges between Bali and India or making Bali-India collaborations, to open the local audience’s eyes to the beauty of Balinese performing arts as well as to increase the local audience‘s understanding of Balinese art and culture.