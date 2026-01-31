Rama Vaidyanathan opens Spectrum 2026 with Bahukriya, exploring the many faces of the goddess

Spectrum 2026 returns as a celebration of Indian classical and contemporary dance, offering audiences a journey through Bharatanatyam, Odissi, Kathak, and international performances. From January 30 to February 22, the festival combines powerful stage works with masterclasses, giving both dance lovers and new audiences a chance to experience the evolving language of movement.

The opening performance features Bharatanatyam maestro Rama Vaidyanathan and her troupe in Bahukriya, a group work that brings the many faces of the Goddess — fierce, compassionate, human, divine — vividly to life.

Rama, winner of the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi Award (2013) and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award (2017), brings her trademark blend of precision and poetic expression to the stage. In Bahukriya, she balances emotion and visual imagery through the ensemble, creating a living narrative in motion. In an exclusive chat with Indulge Express, she opens up about how the work reflects her ongoing dialogue with Bharatanatyam and her vision of making classical dance accessible and compelling for today’s audiences.