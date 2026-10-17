Halloween before Halloween: the Irish festival that inspired the spooky season

Somewhere in Ireland, a few hundred years ago, someone sat down with a turnip, hollowed it out and carved a thoroughly unpleasant face into its skin. A candle went inside. The result was left outside a house, probably to frighten somebody passing by. It was Halloween, though the pumpkin had yet to become the star of the show.

The Irish festival of Samhain (pronounced sow-in) is where much of Halloween's older folklore begins. Celebrated around the end of October, it marked the close of the harvest season and the beginning of winter. The nights were growing longer, food had to last through the cold months and, according to local belief, the dead might be paying a visit.

Samhain was traditionally observed on November 1, with most of the festivities taking place the night before. In rural Ireland, this was a significant change in the calendar. Livestock had to be brought in from the fields and the year's agricultural work was winding down. There was reason to gather and feast. There was also reason, if you believed the stories, to be careful about wandering around after dark.

The dead were not the only beings people worried about. Irish folklore is full of supernatural figures, including the púca, a shape-shifting creature associated with mischief and strange encounters. On Samhain, the usual rules of the world seemed less dependable. People made protective crosses for their homes and avoided travelling alone. Some left food for the spirits of deceased family members.

Then there were the disguises. People wore masks made from whatever materials were available, sometimes adding wool or animal hair to change their appearance. Groups went from house to house, entertaining neighbours and frightening them in equal measure. They might receive food in return. The practice, known as guising, has an obvious family resemblance to trick-or-treating, although the customs developed and changed over time.

The food deserves its own mention. Halloween in Ireland was a good occasion for apples and nuts, both of which featured in seasonal games. Apple bobbing has survived remarkably well, despite being an activity that involves dunking your face into a bowl of water in pursuit of fruit.

More intriguing is báirín breac, usually called barmbrack in English. This fruit-studded bread was traditionally baked with small objects hidden inside it. Finding a ring supposedly meant marriage was on the cards. A coin promised wealth. A scrap of cloth was a considerably less welcome discovery, associated with poverty. Eating a slice could become an exercise in wondering whether the baker had accidentally ruined your year.