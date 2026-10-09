Why October's spooky season thrills us: The science behind safe fear and chilling traditions

Our psychological drive for autumn scares comes down to a few key factors:

1. Fear factor: The good kind of high

If you are a fan of ghost or horror movies, you will understand. The “high” of safe fear refers to the rush of neurochemicals and the feeling of exhilaration people experience when facing a scary situation—such as a horror movie, roller coaster or haunted house—while knowing they are physically safe. People who watch scary movies just love the thrill they bring. Now, there is a scientific explanation for this.

When we get scared, our bodies release a rush of chemicals like endorphins and dopamine. This triggers our primal “fight-or-flight” response, accelerating our heart rate and sharpening our senses. While watching a movie, we know that it is not going to happen to us in real life, or that there is no harm and we are safe. So, we just enjoy the intense physical rush without any real danger, resulting in a natural high.

2. Brown is the new black

As we mentioned in the beginning, October marks a major environmental shift. It announces the arrival of autumn, which means shorter, darker nights and colder weather. It is dominated by the colour brown, which is quite brooding. For our human ancestors, this transition into winter historically represented a period of uncertainty, scarcity and darkness. This natural atmospheric shift creates a sombre, mysterious mood that perfectly aligns with themes of the supernatural.

3. Dead good traditions

From ancient festivals like the Celtic Samhain to modern-day Halloween and the Christian observance of All Souls’ Day, October has long been culturally designated as the month when we think of the dead, as the boundary between the living and the dead blurs.

Sharing scary experiences also brings people closer together. Screaming with friends in a movie theatre or sharing a real haunting story builds a sense of community, letting us bond over shared survival instincts.

4. Scream now, stress less

In our day-to-day lives, we are plagued by stressors. There is work and family responsibilities, money problems and even health scares. Horror is an immediate escape, a physical distraction. Fearing a fictional monster allows us to focus our anxiety on something concrete and temporary. When the movie ends, we feel a sense of relief and control, acting as an emotional reset button.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin