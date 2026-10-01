The surprising history of October: How the month got its name

But regardless of perspective, October is a month of colourful change, as leaves turn vibrant shades of yellow, orange, and red. Historically, almanacs portray October as a transitional period. Interestingly, October holds many surprises.

Origins of October

In Latin, “octo” means eight—October’s place in the Roman calendar when March was the first month. It is now the 10th month in the Gregorian calendar. In Old England, October was called Winmonath, or “wine month”, for the season’s wine production, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac. It was also known as Winterfylleth, meaning “winter full moon”.

Astronomical facts

The Algonquin people, a distinct First Nations/Indigenous group whose ancestral homelands encompass the Ottawa River Valley, spanning what is now western Quebec and eastern Ontario in Canada, named October's full moon the Hunter’s Moon, as it signalled hunting season before winter. It follows the Harvest Moon, which can occur in September or October. If the Harvest Moon appears in October, it replaces the Hunter’s Moon.

October’s animal mascot

Since Halloween falls this month, spiders, bats and black cats often come to mind. But don’t forget the owl. Symbolic of wisdom and omens, the bird is strongly associated with Samhain (Celtic festival), when it was seen as a messenger between the living and the dead. According to Washington State University, October is sometimes called Owl Month or hooting season. As they establish their winter turf, owls become more vocal during this time, in preparation for the mating season.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin