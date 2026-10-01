The surprising history of October: How the month got its name

When it comes to October, the Western and Indian perspectives differ. For the West, it is spooky season, autumn and harvest. But for Indians, it is vibrant, holy, auspicious, and the season of festivals and light. This is mainly because the month aligns with the Hindu lunisolar months of Ashvin or Kartika. So instead of playing with ghosts, we Indians celebrate the literal and symbolic destruction of evil. It is a season of new beginnings and shopping, while in the West, it is known for wine-making. October also holds major religious significance for Christians across different traditions, highlighted by Reformation Day and the Catholic dedication to the Month of the Holy Rosary.
Why Is October Called October?
But regardless of perspective, October is a month of colourful change, as leaves turn vibrant shades of yellow, orange, and red. Historically, almanacs portray October as a transitional period. Interestingly, October holds many surprises.
Origins of October
In Latin, “octo” means eight—October’s place in the Roman calendar when March was the first month. It is now the 10th month in the Gregorian calendar. In Old England, October was called Winmonath, or “wine month”, for the season’s wine production, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac. It was also known as Winterfylleth, meaning “winter full moon”.
Astronomical facts
The Algonquin people, a distinct First Nations/Indigenous group whose ancestral homelands encompass the Ottawa River Valley, spanning what is now western Quebec and eastern Ontario in Canada, named October's full moon the Hunter’s Moon, as it signalled hunting season before winter. It follows the Harvest Moon, which can occur in September or October. If the Harvest Moon appears in October, it replaces the Hunter’s Moon.
October’s animal mascot
Since Halloween falls this month, spiders, bats and black cats often come to mind. But don’t forget the owl. Symbolic of wisdom and omens, the bird is strongly associated with Samhain (Celtic festival), when it was seen as a messenger between the living and the dead. According to Washington State University, October is sometimes called Owl Month or hooting season. As they establish their winter turf, owls become more vocal during this time, in preparation for the mating season.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin
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