The real reason Oktoberfest Is celebrated in September

If you thought Oktoberfest was all about celebrating October with giant mugs of beer, there’s a curious twist to the story: the world’s largest Volksfest is mostly celebrated in September. Despite its name, Munich’s famous festival gets under way before October has even arrived.
Drawing millions of visitors every year, Oktoberfest is a lively mix of beer, Bavarian food, music, traditional costumes and a travelling funfair. But why September? The answer goes back more than 200 years — and has rather little to do with beer.
The first Oktoberfest was held in Munich in 1810 to celebrate the wedding of Crown Prince Ludwig of Bavaria, who later became King Ludwig I, and Princess Therese of Saxe-Hildburghausen. The celebrations began on 12 October and were held on fields outside Munich’s city gates. The site was later named Theresienwiese, or 'Therese’s Meadow', in honour of the princess. Today, it is affectionately known as the Wiesn.
The celebrations continued for several days and culminated in horse races. The event proved such a success that Munich decided to hold it again the following year. What began as a royal wedding celebration gradually became an annual tradition.
As Oktoberfest evolved, so did its dates. Organisers eventually moved the festival earlier into September, largely because the weather was more favourable. Early autumn in Munich tends to bring milder temperatures and longer daylight hours, making September a more comfortable time for a sprawling outdoor celebration than the colder days of October.The name, however, remained unchanged.
Over the years, Oktoberfest grew from a local Bavarian celebration into a global phenomenon, with beer becoming one of its defining features. Interestingly, some of the traditions now considered synonymous with the festival are relatively recent. The ceremonial tapping of the first keg, for instance, dates back only to 1950.
The festival has also weathered its share of disruptions, including cancellations during wartime and the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet it continued to grow in popularity, attracting visitors from across the world and inspiring Oktoberfest celebrations far beyond Munich.
Today, the Munich festival traditionally begins in September and runs for around two weeks, ending on the first Sunday in October. There is one exception: if that Sunday falls on 1 or 2 October, the festival can be extended until 3 October, German Unity Day. This ensures that the final Sunday remains in October, while giving the festival a little extra time to celebrate.
And while beer is now at the heart of the Oktoberfest experience, it wasn't the star attraction when the festival began. The original celebration centred on horse races and royal festivities. Today, those early traditions have evolved into enormous beer tents, Bavarian food, folk music, traditional dress, amusement rides and the iconic Maß — a one-litre beer mug.
So, why is Oktoberfest mostly celebrated in September? Quite simply, the festival moved with the weather, but kept its name.
What began as an October wedding celebration eventually became a September tradition. It may sound like a contradiction, but after more than two centuries, the name has become as much a part of Oktoberfest as the beer, the music and the unmistakable Bavarian spirit.
For more updates, join/follow our
https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n
https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl