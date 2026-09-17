The real reason Oktoberfest Is celebrated in September

If you thought Oktoberfest was all about celebrating October with giant mugs of beer, there’s a curious twist to the story: the world’s largest Volksfest is mostly celebrated in September. Despite its name, Munich’s famous festival gets under way before October has even arrived.

Why does Oktoberfest start in September instead of October?

Drawing millions of visitors every year, Oktoberfest is a lively mix of beer, Bavarian food, music, traditional costumes and a travelling funfair. But why September? The answer goes back more than 200 years — and has rather little to do with beer.

The first Oktoberfest was held in Munich in 1810 to celebrate the wedding of Crown Prince Ludwig of Bavaria, who later became King Ludwig I, and Princess Therese of Saxe-Hildburghausen. The celebrations began on 12 October and were held on fields outside Munich’s city gates. The site was later named Theresienwiese, or 'Therese’s Meadow', in honour of the princess. Today, it is affectionately known as the Wiesn.