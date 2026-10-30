Indulge Chennai 19th Anniversary Special: How Chennai is giving the iconic Kanjeevaram sari a contemporary makeover

Bessie Cecil, professor at the Indian Institute of Crafts and Design (IICD), says the identity of the textile has never been fixed. “Two hundred years ago, Kanchipuram was a cotton-weaving centre, not a silk-weaving centre,” she says, referring to records she has studied. “It is only around the turn of the 20th century, or a little earlier, that we begin to see silk weaving here,” she tells us.

“What is unique about Kanjeevaram is the weight, and today you can’t even claim that,” Bessie says. “At one point, the silk was very, very light. Earlier, it was the lightness and the beauty that set it apart, not the weight,” she points out. Bessie believes the sari’s identity can be shaped by several elements, including “the material, technique, pattern, colour, the region where it is woven and, again, the weight of the sari”. As she puts it, “We cannot put Kanjeevaram tradition into a single box and define it, because it is ever-evolving.”