Indulge Chennai 19th Anniversary Special: How Chennai’s coastline shapes community and art

In a city where social activities can often revolve around restaurants, shopping centres, and organised entertainment venues, a photography walk offers a different way to spend time together. It is inexpensive, informal and centred on learning through observation.

The beach’s accessibility is a major part of its appeal. Participants do not need a studio, specialist equipment or an elaborate setup. They can begin with a phone camera, a willingness to observe, and an interest in the people around them.

Safrin believes the beach has also become a place where people are learning to slow down. Some arrive to read, others to crochet, while some simply want to sit and spend time without an agenda.

“There’s a certain mindfulness in how beaches are approached today. They’re less a place to pass through and more a place to pause,” she says.

Safrin hopes to expand this idea through a group art workshop on the beach. She sees the coastline remaining one of the most accessible settings for organisers and artistes, particularly those looking to create experiences around shared interests rather than formal instruction.

Bringing the arts beyond the stage

For musicians, however, moving into public spaces requires a different kind of adjustment. Vibha, a singer who has performed by the beach, is accustomed to singing with a live band or accompanying herself on guitar. But performing in an open setting has required her to adapt to the environment and the audience.

The difficulty is that people arriving at a beachside venue may not have come for music. They could be there to eat, socialise or enjoy the view. Unlike a concert audience, they have not necessarily chosen to listen to a particular performer.