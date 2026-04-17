Chennai’s first beachside barbecue buffet opens on ECR

We began our meal with a comforting bowl of creamy chicken soup, just what we needed after the drive, followed by a selection of fresh salads. Our attention, however, quickly shifted to the barbecue counter. Plates were soon loaded with Seekh kebab, fish, chicken and kadai, all served fresh off the grill. A nice detail was the grill counter, cleverly styled to look like a boat, adding a bit of character to the whole beachside experience. Vegetarian options included mushroom, paneer and corn, so, no one has to feel left out. The spread includes five non-vegetarian and three vegetarian barbecue items, rotated daily, which gives regulars a reason to keep coming back.

One unexpected highlight was the sushi counter. While sushi is not usually our first pick, curiosity got the better of us and we are glad it did. The avocado sushi was surprisingly good and disappeared faster than we care to admit.

The buffet impressed us with its sheer variety. From a chaat counter and dosa station to pasta, pizza and street food, there was plenty to explore. We made a beeline for the Italian section, digging into creamy pasta and a well-made pizza. The pasta counter offers spaghetti and penne with sauces such as pomodoro, pink sauce and lamb Bolognese.