Chennai’s first beachside barbecue buffet opens on ECR

After a long day at work, few things feel more rewarding than enjoying some freshly grilled barbecue by the beach, with the sea breeze gently caressing your face. That was exactly our plan when we drove down to ECR recently to check out the newly launched Beach BBQ by Boats by Dilip Rogger and Sanjai Shankar.
Touted as Chennai’s first beachside barbecue buffet, the space is still getting a few finishing touches. A quick climb upstairs brought us to a spacious open dining area split into two sections, with the buffet counter neatly laid out on one side. One section can be reserved for private gatherings, allowing regular diners to enjoy their meal undisturbed. Meanwhile, a projector screening an IPL match ensured that cricket fans didn’t miss out on the action on the field. We were told a bar will be opening soon, which, we reckon, should only add to the appeal.
We began our meal with a comforting bowl of creamy chicken soup, just what we needed after the drive, followed by a selection of fresh salads. Our attention, however, quickly shifted to the barbecue counter. Plates were soon loaded with Seekh kebab, fish, chicken and kadai, all served fresh off the grill. A nice detail was the grill counter, cleverly styled to look like a boat, adding a bit of character to the whole beachside experience. Vegetarian options included mushroom, paneer and corn, so, no one has to feel left out. The spread includes five non-vegetarian and three vegetarian barbecue items, rotated daily, which gives regulars a reason to keep coming back.
One unexpected highlight was the sushi counter. While sushi is not usually our first pick, curiosity got the better of us and we are glad it did. The avocado sushi was surprisingly good and disappeared faster than we care to admit.
The buffet impressed us with its sheer variety. From a chaat counter and dosa station to pasta, pizza and street food, there was plenty to explore. We made a beeline for the Italian section, digging into creamy pasta and a well-made pizza. The pasta counter offers spaghetti and penne with sauces such as pomodoro, pink sauce and lamb Bolognese.
At this point, a short break on the couch felt less like a choice and more like a necessity. But, as with all buffets, there is always room for ‘just a little more’. We returned for the Chicken biryani, which paired well with the Mutton korma. There were vegetarian options as well, along with staples like steamed rice and fish curry. We rounded things off with the ever-comforting curd rice, because some habits are non-negotiable. We did spot Dal makhani and vegetable curry, but by then, even looking at more food felt ambitious.
To wash it down, we had a choice between Nannari sarbath and Paanakam, and we went with the latter. Dessert was a straightforward but satisfying finish, with mousse and Gulab jamun bringing the meal to a close.
The buffet runs for two hours per person, and with a menu that changes daily, it offers enough variety to keep things interesting. Just arrive hungry and perhaps pace yourself better than we did.
Monday to Tuesday- Rs 800++
Wednesday to Friday- Rs 900++
Saturday- Rs 950++
50% off for kids on all days (below 8 years)
7 to 11 pm. At Neelankarai
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