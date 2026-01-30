Chennai has a new conceptual cocktail bar for relaxed evenings in Velachery

The moment you step into The Liquid Library at Four Points by Sheraton, Velachery, you are greeted by a shelf stacked with books because here, the plan is simple—sip your cocktails, leaf through some pages, and let the evening unwind at a leisurely pace. We settle into a spot with the perfect view of the city, ready to soak in the ambience. The conceptual cocktail bar, which was recently launched in the city, is perfect for all those who love a quiet evening after a hard day’s grind, with some curated cocktails and sapourous food for company.

Cocktails, books, and comfort food come together at this newly launched conceptual bar in Velachery

Our evening began with the cocktail TLL-Powerhouse. Imagine a botanical orchestra in a glass where kaffir lime holds the fort, lemongrass keeps things zen, and pandan adds a touch of elegance. Lightly sweetened with palm jaggery, it’s soothing without tipping into sugar overload, and the lemongrass aroma is like a gentle wake-up call after a long drive.

The first dish to arrive was the Karuvembu Annachi Salad, and the curry leaf-coated, spicy pineapple delivered a sharp, tantalising kick. The curry leaves added an unexpected depth, making it impossible to stop at just one bite. Next came the Kalan Paruppu Vadai—lentil patties in a contemporary shape, topped with southern mushroom mousse. Who would have thought humble paruppu vadai would go so haute couture?

Tori no Karaage, Japanese fried chicken with kewpie mayo, followed. These bite-sized chicken pieces were crispy on the outside and tender and juicy within. Yet our favourite was Eral thenga thooval, a delicate mix of bay prawns, young coconut, pepper, and ginger. The shredded coconut added texture and aroma.

We are self-proclaimed javaphiles, and we couldn’t resist trying the whisky-based Kezia, which was laced with roasted fennel, filter kaapi, jaggery syrup, and Madras butter biscuit. The whisky provided warmth, the coffee depth, and the fennel a gentle sweetness that lingered. A must-try for the filter kaapi clan.

By the main course, we were nearly full, but the highly recommended Thattu Idli with Thai Curry proved irresistible. Soft, spongy idli with a subtle fermented tang soaks up the fragrant, creamy coconut curry, fresh herbs, and gentle chilli warmth perfectly. Who even thought idli would go the Thai way?

We washed it all down with the Virgin Bahama mama, a mocktail comprising homemade banana syrup, fresh cream, pineapple and orange juice, finished with a hint of cinnamon. Balanced with palm jaggery, it delivers a smooth, satisfying finish—a perfect conclusion to an evening where cocktails and culinary creativity seamlessly come together.

Meal for one:

`1,500 ++ (with alcohol). `1,000++ (without alcohol).

11 am to 12 am.

At Four Points by Sheraton, Velachery.

