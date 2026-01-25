Chennai’s new restobar in Saidapet for signature cocktails and fusion bites

At high loft, Chennai’s newest restobar, before the music or the cocktails grab your attention, it’s the photo frames lining the entrance that do the talking. With lines like ‘Follow the lights, because the universe is guiding you’ and ‘Sip the cure, side effects may include happiness and dancing’, the tone is set.

A new Chennai restobar where cocktails set the mood

Inside, the dim-lit interiors are warm and inviting, ideal for a relaxed evening that can languorously stretch into the night. There’s also a dedicated floor for office get-togethers and larger groups, comfortably accommodating up to 20 people. We claimed a spot away from the over-enthusiastic air-conditioning, right in the heart of the bar.

The meal began with the Infinite HighLoft, an aromatic cocktail built on gin, lavender syrup, lime juice, rose petals, and tonic water. What stood out wasn’t just the balance of botanicals but the fragrance; the rose petal aroma lingered in the air, making every sip feel theatrical.

Paired with the cocktail were fried molten cheeseballs, crisp on the outside with a molten centre, and Kung Pao Chicken, a Sichuan-style stir-fry that delivered layers of flavour, courtesy smoky dried chillies, crunchy peanuts, and tender chicken.

Next came the HighLoft fusion, a more complex drink featuring white rum, lime juice, passion fruit purée, orange tincture, and mace spice. The sweetness of the fruit is pared down, allowing the warm spice to shine through. This is a slow-sipping cocktail, one that encourages unhurried conversations.