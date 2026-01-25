Chennai’s new restobar in Saidapet for signature cocktails and fusion bites

At high loft, Chennai’s newest restobar, before the music or the cocktails grab your attention, it’s the photo frames lining the entrance that do the talking. With lines like ‘Follow the lights, because the universe is guiding you’ and ‘Sip the cure, side effects may include happiness and dancing’, the tone is set.
Inside, the dim-lit interiors are warm and inviting, ideal for a relaxed evening that can languorously stretch into the night. There’s also a dedicated floor for office get-togethers and larger groups, comfortably accommodating up to 20 people. We claimed a spot away from the over-enthusiastic air-conditioning, right in the heart of the bar.
The meal began with the Infinite HighLoft, an aromatic cocktail built on gin, lavender syrup, lime juice, rose petals, and tonic water. What stood out wasn’t just the balance of botanicals but the fragrance; the rose petal aroma lingered in the air, making every sip feel theatrical.
Paired with the cocktail were fried molten cheeseballs, crisp on the outside with a molten centre, and Kung Pao Chicken, a Sichuan-style stir-fry that delivered layers of flavour, courtesy smoky dried chillies, crunchy peanuts, and tender chicken.
Next came the HighLoft fusion, a more complex drink featuring white rum, lime juice, passion fruit purée, orange tincture, and mace spice. The sweetness of the fruit is pared down, allowing the warm spice to shine through. This is a slow-sipping cocktail, one that encourages unhurried conversations.
On the food front, the Zaika Chicken Tikka arrived perfectly grilled, marinated in cashew and saffron. The cashew lends a gentle nuttiness, while the saffron adds depth to the dish. The Mutton sukka with coin parotta followed and was a hit; the robust, roasted mutton had South Indian flavours, and was paired with mini parottas that soaked up every bit of spice.
The Chilli Cheese Paneer Tikka was an unexpected winner. Tossed in a punchy chilli sauce, the paneer had a crisp exterior and a soft centre, proving that paneer, when done right, can be exciting.
The cocktails continued to impress with the HighLoft Sour, a tequila-based drink combining lime juice, grapefruit syrup, raw passion fruit juice, jalapeño, and egg white. The initial tang gives way to subtle heat and it’s a drink that evolves with sips.
For the main course, the Cilantro Chilli Lemon Fish Fillet stood out; the pan-seared fish was uplifted by herbs and a gentle chilli kick. The Mutton kadhai sadham, slow-cooked and comforting, was a tad mild for our taste, but the butter chicken and naan made up for it with their familiar flavours.We wrapped things up with a hot, warm brownie.
Meal for one :
`1,600 (with alcohol).
`800 (without alcohol),
12 pm to 12 am. At Saidapet.
For more updates, join/follow our
https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n
https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl