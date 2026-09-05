Artists Pradip Maitra and Bimal Kundu explore the texture of Indian life in this Chennai exhibition

Pradip came to watercolour at a time when others dismissed it as limited. “Watercolour has its limitations—people say it is only for landscapes and that there is nothing more to it,” is what he was told. He made it his challenge. Four decades later, his watercolours hang as fully realised contemporary paintings, allegorical in subject and confident in medium.

An interesting fact about Pradip’s works is its rustic touch. When asked, he explains how the rusty, earthy palette is not simply aesthetic. “Everything is moisturised. The people and everybody. There is no tracing. A figure in a gown is not a period portrait but an allegory. The Indians are imitating everybody. As a third-world country, India is imitating everything from America, Russia, and London, but they are not keeping their own ideology and own thing, own subjects, or own costumes and anything.”

Sculptural perspective

The other half of the exhibition is by sculptor Bimal Kundu. His sculptures work from an opposite direction but arrive at similar territory. Bimal is known for his approach to form and three-dimensional artistic expressions, and the visitors can taste an essence of this at the exhibition.

Bimal calls himself a ‘foot soldier’ artist — someone whose subjects emerge from the people immediately around him in urban Kolkata. Musicians, a bull, portraits, a mother and child — all built first in clay, then cast in bronze. “The transformation from earth to metal becomes an essential part of the work’s journey,” he adds.