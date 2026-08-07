This exhibition celebrates handcrafted fashion, sustainable textiles and India's finest artisans

Named after the Urdu word meaning rare, Nayaab has spent the past decade championing craftsmanship, quality and conscious design, bringing together more than 150 designers. This edition features 28 labels spanning fashion, jewellery and handcrafted textiles.

For Rupa, the name reflects the standard she set for the platform from the very beginning. “I’ve always wanted to excel in quality,” she tells us. “What we bring to the table is something different to others.” She says the exhibition was born to champion exceptional craftsmanship and ensure India's finest artisans and designers continue to find an audience. “While we have moved with the trends, we have not compromised on the quality of the work,” she adds.