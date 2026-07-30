Vastra Utsav returns to Chennai with handloom textiles and home-cooked treats

The exhibition also champions slow, sustainable fashion by prioritising natural fibres and handcrafted textiles over heavily embellished, mass-produced designs. Cotton, linen, silk, bamboo and other traditional fabrics sit alongside age-old weaving, dyeing and embroidery techniques. “We hope to encourage artisan communities so that future generations can continue to sustain these age-old traditions,” says Shanta, referring to the challenges many weaving communities face in keeping younger generations engaged in the craft.

Beyond the shopping, she hopes the exhibition encourages younger visitors to look beyond the finished garment and appreciate the skill behind every handcrafted piece. “It’s a very good exposure for the younger people,” she says. “Apart from the fun of shopping, I hope they take away love and interest in our own traditional textiles,” she smiles.

Entry Free. July 31 and August 1, 10 am to 8 pm. At Sri Kuchalambal Kalyana Mahal, Chetpet.

Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com

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