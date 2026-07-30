Vastra Utsav returns to Chennai with handloom textiles and home-cooked treats

For many, an appreciation of handloom begins at home, with someone patiently explaining the difference between a weave, a print and an embroidery. Vastra Utsav, Chennai’s annual celebration of Indian textiles, continues that tradition by bringing artisans, designers and textile enthusiasts together this weekend. Ahead of the exhibition, we caught up with curator and convenor Shanta Narayanan to find out what visitors can expect.
Returning for its 15th edition, the annual fundraiser by the Friends of DakshinaChitra is moving to the larger Sri Kuchalambal Kalyana Mahal in Chetpet, making room for more than 45 stalls featuring artisans from across the country. Visitors can browse everything from chanderi weaves and kantha embroidery to handcrafted jewellery, home décor and contemporary apparel inspired by traditional craftsmanship.
This year also introduces food stalls prepared by members of the Friends of DakshinaChitra, adding a homemade touch to the exhibition. “Our members themselves will make something and we’ll be selling it, so that everybody feels involved,” Shanta shares.
The exhibition also champions slow, sustainable fashion by prioritising natural fibres and handcrafted textiles over heavily embellished, mass-produced designs. Cotton, linen, silk, bamboo and other traditional fabrics sit alongside age-old weaving, dyeing and embroidery techniques. “We hope to encourage artisan communities so that future generations can continue to sustain these age-old traditions,” says Shanta, referring to the challenges many weaving communities face in keeping younger generations engaged in the craft.
Beyond the shopping, she hopes the exhibition encourages younger visitors to look beyond the finished garment and appreciate the skill behind every handcrafted piece. “It’s a very good exposure for the younger people,” she says. “Apart from the fun of shopping, I hope they take away love and interest in our own traditional textiles,” she smiles.
Entry Free. July 31 and August 1, 10 am to 8 pm. At Sri Kuchalambal Kalyana Mahal, Chetpet.
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